Analytics Insight Names ‘The 10 Most Impactful Women in Technology 2020’

SAN JOSE, Calif. & HYDERABAD, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Analytics Insight has announced 'The 10 Most Impactful Women in Technology 2020' in its December magazine issue. This is the third issue that focuses on women who are piloting a tech-powered tomorrow through their exemplary leadership and significant contributions.

The issue recognizes ten trendsetting women who are driving innovations and changing the face of industries across different verticals. These women have greatly influenced the technological sector with their inquisitive thirst for enabling and empowering the world with digital capabilities. Here are the outstanding leaders that made it to the list:

Featuring as the Cover Story is Ritu Dubey, who heads the Europe division of Digitate. In her current role, Ritu is focused on bringing predictability and optimization to customers' business operations through the power of Artificial Intelligence. Under her leadership, Digitate is at the forefront of enabling the future of the AI-driven enterprise. She has previously worked extensively in the IT industry across Europe and America, leveraging technology to help customers digitally transform their businesses.

This issue features Katharyn White and Neamat ElTazi as Executives of the Month.

Katharyn White: Katharyn is the Senior Vice President and CMO of T-Systems International GmbH, which is one of the world's leading IT service providers and digital services suppliers. Katharyn has been leveraging analytics for over 15 years of her experience in the industry, to optimize marketing and simplify the metrics from KPI's to KPA's-from Key Performance Indicators to Key Performance Actions.

Neamat ElTazi: As COO, Neamat is responsible for assessing and implementing improved processes and new technologies, and collaborating with management regarding the implementation of these improvements at AbuErdan. Along with the CEO, she makes sure that the company's objectives setting match with its strategy and ensure that it has effective operational and financial procedures in place.

The issue also acknowledges the accomplishments of:

Aarti Ramakrishnan: In 2012, Aarti Co-founded Crayon Data, a Singapore-based Big Data and Artificial Intelligence company that is focused on digital personalization. The company has enabled banks around the world to have truly personal conversations with their customers while being privacy sensitive.

Ashmita Das: Ashmita is the Co-Founder & CEO of Kolabtree, a company that acts as an online marketplace helping businesses of all sizes hire experts on demand, so as to make scientific expertise easily accessible and available to those looking for it.

Charity Chitalu Mwanza: As CEO of Digital Paygo, Charity encouraged interoperability and ensured elimination of barriers to financial inclusion whilst propagating distribution channels to drive digital payment ecosystem growth in Zambia.

Susan Anglin: Susan is the Vice President of Operations at Horizant. The most impressive trait of her career is building high-functioning teams, driving product and service strategy, and looking for business development opportunities with her vast experiences in operation management and business development.

Adela Wiener: Adela is the CEO and Founder of Aurachain. She has committed her last 15 years to the development and global growth of the company. Adela is a turnaround entrepreneur who has managed the company through major strategy shifts by overseeing every facet of the company’s business operation.

Janet Schijns: Janet serves as the CEO of JS Group. She is a proven leader delivering results in the #digitalnormal via routes to market with an average improvement of 47%. Janet is also an expert in “as a service” business models, security, IoT, and mobility services and solutions.

Pragati Mathur: Pragati leads all aspects of Information Technology at Staples. Under her leadership, Staples has begun its digital transformation journey by focusing on modernizing legacy eCommerce platforms, upgrading and introducing new retail store technology and shifting to the public cloud.

The tech industry is thriving with women technopreneurs and budding visionaries. No doubt that women continue to face systemic bias and sexism, the above-mentioned luminaries are shaping the world of technology with ground-breaking ingenious ideas and perceptive vision. Analytics Insight aims to acknowledge their accomplishments and inspiring journey in this latest issue, which can encourage others to chart their course to succeed in tech careers and build digital solutions for the people at all levels of the corporate pyramid.

