MillionaireMatch Release the Mate Selection Criteria of Millionaires

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--What are the lifestyles and interests like of millionaires who are interested in dating online and the attractive people who qualify to date them? MillionaireMatch, the leading millionaire dating site, is probably more qualified than anyone to find the answers to these interesting questions. And this is information that can be very valuable when it comes to successful online dating in that very special space. Fortunately, some new answers are now out there, for those interested. MillionaireMatch recently conducted a survey with 6000 members.

93% of users are looking for soulmates on MillionaireMatch. These users are not looking for hookups but serious relationships and marriage.

92% of users take an active approach to stay fit and healthy. They care more about their personal lifestyle and maintain a balance between life and work.

85% of users support some charity work. Both millionaires and their partners should be passionate about charity. And they will show how the benefits on the donor of giving are generous and show they are kind.

90% of users read books on a regular basis. Knowledge is always valuable, especially when it comes to dating.

86.43% of MillionaireMatch users surveyed date putting intelligence first. Millionaires are looking for the like-minded singles. Appearance is not so important for them in a relationship.

MillionaireMatch is the first online dating site that verify millionaire income, while also verifying that the singles interested in dating them are also as attractive as they claim to be. Every effort to keep “catfish” profiles off the platform is made.

“We are always interested in hearing the thoughts our members have in interesting areas so we can better serve them,” stated Johnny Du, the Chief Operating Officer of MillionaireMatch. “We are passionate about providing the best experience possible here, and that has been reflected in how popular MillionaireMatch has become.”

To learn more, please visit MillionaireMatch.com. MillionaireMatch is also available in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

About MillionaireMatch

MillionaireMatch is a high-quality personal and professional dating site for rich and elite singles. Voted “Best Website” by Forbes Magazine, MillionaireMatch supports over 4.4 million users on its platform. Since 2001, MillionaireMatch has been helping users connect with rich and elite singles, including top-tier professionals like doctors, lawyers, celebrities, CEOs, and entrepreneurs, seeking an array of qualities.