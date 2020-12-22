Traction Guest Vaccine Attestation Registry Mitigates COVID-19 Risks, Manages Employees’ Digital Health Credentials and Accelerates the Return-to-Work

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Traction Guest, a global leader in enterprise visitor management systems (VMS) and employee safety tools, today launched a vaccine attestation registry tool for businesses. Available immediately, it enables organizations to incorporate COVID-19 vaccination records into their screening and onsite entry process for workers and visitors. Traction Guest’s platform lets companies attach proof of COVID vaccination from any provider, collect health screening information and coordinate scheduling of employees’ time onsite. Whether vaccination proof is mandated for entry or individuals want to voluntarily share this proof as part of their screening process, companies can create flexible, site-specific policies for workplace re-entry. Traction Guest’s Vaccine Attestation Registry reduces COVID-19 risks globally at offices and workplaces of any type, including food processing plants and assisted care facilities. It also helps companies demonstrate that they are implementing strong measures to protect all people entering a workplace––employees, contractors and visitors.

According to the 2020 Return-to-Work During the COVID-19 Pandemic Study, also announced today, business leaders report they expect to have 51% or more of their employees back in the physical workplace by January 2021. However, nearly one third (30.7%) of employees would explore new employment opportunities or resign if their employer fails to create a safe onsite work environment. Businesses risk losing employees and facing turnover costs if their facilities do not meet employees’ expectations for a safe work environment during the pandemic. To effectively execute successful return-to-work strategies and meet duty of care requirements, organizations need a streamlined method for controlling facility access, managing capacity, screening staff and reducing risk.

“ We believe vaccination validation and handling all sensitive health information will become a real challenge for companies to manage. Health screening is a complex process. Vaccination records are the latest form of health attestation that companies are exploring to optimize worker safety onsite. With dozens of possible vaccines, across multiple geographies, numerous possible methods of proof, and various departmental demands, organizations will need the ability to track vaccination records, if they choose to do so,” said Keith Metcalfe, CEO at Traction Guest.

Traction Guest’s Vaccination Attestation Registry Benefits Employees and Employers

Traction Guest allows organizations to build tailored screening processes, incorporating whatever is appropriate for their environments––temperature checks, health attestations, liability waivers, and now, a pragmatic way for employees and visitors to provide proof of vaccination. Using Traction Guest’s tools, they can create the screening process that is optimal for each location with the flexibility to support jurisdiction-appropriate and site-specific requirements through centrally managed workflows.

With Traction Guest’s Vaccine Attestation Registry, employees, contractors and visitors can:

Easily and confidentially upload proof of vaccination : The Vaccine Attestation Registry enables individuals who are scheduled to be onsite to attest to their vaccination status and upload proof-of-vaccination by uploading a photo of their documentation for review and audit.

: The Vaccine Attestation Registry enables individuals who are scheduled to be onsite to attest to their vaccination status and upload proof-of-vaccination by uploading a photo of their documentation for review and audit. Experience an efficient entry process onsite: Traction Guest allows employees to be “ remembered “ via its watchlist feature for faster and easier entry in the future. Creating watchlists based on past attestations or other demographic data also helps expedite critical or VIP staff, previously-screened guests or those requiring alternate means of entry.

The new product enables businesses to:

Handle sensitive and complex employee and visitor health information: With Traction Guest, businesses can view attestation pre-approvals and auto approve based on health screenings.

With Traction Guest, businesses can view attestation pre-approvals and auto approve based on health screenings. Demonstrate duty of care effectiveness through real-time access to entry data: The new Vaccine Attestation Registry product provides employers with the ability to view and audit vaccination information.

Traction Guest Mitigates Data Security and Health Information Privacy Concerns

Traction Guest’s automated data deletion capability gives companies the ability to control and customize what data is captured, how it is processed and better react to an individual's request for changes or deletion. In accordance with GDPR and other guidelines, it allows users to delete visitor data, supporting a data subject’s “right to be forgotten.”

“ As workplaces re-open globally, employers are also navigating a number of legal and ethical quandaries. Traction Guest’s platform provides a low-code approach for organizations to build new workflows, enabling them to ingest the data they need, whether it’s vaccine records, COVID-19 screening information, third-party records and more,” said Metcalfe. “ With the many different types of vaccine passports to manage––from paper certificates to digital copies––Traction Guest offers a practical solution for capturing all in one place.”

Traction Guest serves many of the largest organizations around the world and is committed to the safety and security of its customers. As evidenced by its SOC 2 Type II certification, Traction Guest’s security- and privacy-focused employee and visitor management platform helps businesses address the most stringent industry regulations including ITAR, PCI DSS, FSMA, C-TPAT and GDPR.

