athenahealth Recognized with Several Global and Regional Accolades for Workplace Excellence and Outstanding Leadership

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--athenahealth, a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, today announced that the company has been honored with several “Employer of Choice” recognitions this year, including the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, The Boston Globe’s Top Places to Work in Massachusetts, and as a certified Great Place to Work (GPTW) in the U.S. and India. These accolades showcase the company’s dedication to continuously investing in its culture and supporting employees in their work and career growth.

With its headquarters outside of Boston, the company has received multiple local recognitions recently, including being named one of the Boston Globe’s Top Places to Work in 2020 in the largest employer category. The list recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by their employees, measuring opinions about their company’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. Earlier this year, Built In Boston also included athenahealth on its Best Places to Work in 2020 list. The hard work of athenahealth’s expert teams has also been recognized by The Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC), which honored the company with two Tech Top 50 awards for its innovative telehealth solution and for its significant impact on helping healthcare organizations respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, athenahealth has received several awards in other cities where the company has office locations. The company was recently named one of the best places to work by the Austin American-Statesman in its Top Workplaces 2020 list, and was also named to Built In Austin’s Best Places to Work in 2020 and Best Paying Companies lists earlier this year. In Maine, the state’s Council of the Society for Human Resources Management recently named athenahealth one of 2020’s Best Places to Work in Maine, recognizing employers that have fostered outstanding workplace environments. athenahealth’s international offices have received similar recognition as well, with SiliconIndia naming athenahealth one of the Best Companies to Work For 2020.

“At athenahealth, we pride ourselves on our employees and the incredible work they do each day to support our nation’s physicians, practices and patients. The commitment and resilience of our team strengthened our resolve to make an even more meaningful impact in the face of the challenges of 2020. Every day our employees choose to bring their energy, enthusiasm and skills to athenahealth, creating a powerful collective spirit that we expect to grow stronger in 2021 as we plan to bring on 1,000 new employees,” said Fran Lawler, chief human resources officer at athenahealth. “We are humbled to be honored by many notable organizations, both locally and globally, for cultivating a positive and mission-driven organization that values every one of our employees.”

In addition to local awards, athenahealth has also been recognized on a national and international scale for being a top workplace for women. The Great Place to Work (GPTW) Institute recently included athenahealth on GPTW India’s Top 100 Best Workplaces for Women 2020 list, which recognizes companies for creating a high-trust, high-performance culture for women. Further, AnitaB.org, a global organization for women technologists whose goal is to help women in tech succeed by connecting, inspiring and guiding them, recognized athenahealth as a 2020 Top Companies Leader.

As previously announced, athenahealth was also named a 2020 Gold Stevie® Award winner for Great Employers in the health products and services category. The award recognizes the world’s best employers and human resource professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

