Walgreens Makes it Easy to Say Goodbye to the Last Minute Holiday Stress with Convenient Hours and Services

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As we enter the final sprint of what has been an extraordinary holiday season, Walgreens makes checking off that holiday list twice as easy so consumers have more time to celebrate the joys of the season. Whether it’s a missing ingredient for the family’s secret holiday recipe, batteries for a remote control toy, medicine for a seasonal cold, a gift for virtual Secret Santa, or a replacement string of holiday lights, Walgreens has consumers’ unique needs covered with convenient hours and safe and fast shopping services

“While the holidays look different this year, the chaos leading up to the big day still remains. More than ever, our customers are spread thin and it may be difficult to remember everyone on their list. That’s why our team and stores are here to help them get what they need in a fast and easy way,” said Heather Hughes, group vice president of seasonal, general merchandise and photo, Walgreens. “Whether it’s a cozy pair of slippers, hot new beauty gift set, candy stocking stuffer, or a last-minute gift card that’s sure to bring joy, we are standing by to help customers find the perfect gift, and deliver it on their terms fast and safely with our recently launched Pickup service in as little as 30 minutes.”

To help make last-minute shopping at Walgreens easier, we’ve broken down the need-to-knows:

Walgreens is here to help – even if it is down the very last-minute.

Many Walgreens stores have extended hours to remain open until Midnight now through Christmas Eve. Stores will be open regular hours on Christmas Day Pharmacy hours vary by location on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. All 24-hour store locations will remain open 24 hours

All Walgreens stores will be open regular hours on New Year’s Eve and Day Pharmacy hours vary by location on New Year’s Eve and Day. All 24 hour locations will remain open 24 hours

Customers are encouraged to check their local store’s hours using our Store Locator.

With nearly 80 percent of Americans living within five miles of a Walgreens, our 9,000 stores are conveniently located and now offer services to make shopping even easier:

Pickup : Shop from a full-store assortment of more than 27,000 items, including gift sets, every day and OTC essentials, as well as photos, with same day pickup options – in-store, curbside or drive-thru – in as little as 30 minutes.*

: Shop from a full-store assortment of more than 27,000 items, including gift sets, every day and OTC essentials, as well as photos, with same day pickup options – in-store, curbside or drive-thru – in as little as 30 minutes.* Same-day Delivery : If you aren’t able to sneak out of the house, don’t worry! Walgreens offers same-day on demand delivery of thousands of items via Postmates and DoorDash.

: If you aren’t able to sneak out of the house, don’t worry! Walgreens offers same-day on demand delivery of thousands of items via Postmates and DoorDash. Fedex Shipping and Returns: If you’re worried about porch pirates or hiding gifts until Christmas day, Fedex Pickup and Drop Off at Walgreens will be open on Christmas Day, so you can still pickup packages delivered in advance to these locations. And Walgreens and Fedex have made everyone’s least favorite part of the holidays – returns – simple. With FedEx Returns Technology in Walgreens nationwide customers can return items to other merchants and e-tailers and even print their return shipping label in store. Customers who use Fedex at Walgreens services now through Feb. 15 will receive a $5 Walgreens Cash Reward when spending $25 on participating products.

If you’re still looking to cross names off your list, Walgreens has you covered with stocking stuffers and gifts for everyone that will bring holiday cheer, many under $20, including:

Beauty and personal care gift sets

Candy, candles and cozy slipper sets

Toys for kids and adults like Squishmallows, Melissa & Doug, remote control cars and drones, Barbie, action figures, Sharper Image products and games

Gift cards

Customers still in need of a little more gift inspiration can visit Walgreens.com/holiday for more ideas and remember just because you’re a last-minute shopper doesn’t mean you can’t find last minute savings. myWalgreens offers thousands of deals and savings to customers.

Now that you’ve got your plan of attack and list covered, you may still be looking for a way to give back. myWalgreens makes it easy to donate your Walgreens Cash Rewards directly to charity** – this December donate your rewards to The Full Plate Project, a program of Comic Relief US’s Red Nose Day Campaign. The Full Plate Project aims to end child poverty and is focused on raising awareness and funds for programs that tackle child hunger this holiday season.

