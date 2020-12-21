Ergomotion Launches Direct-to-Consumer, Easy to Use and Affordable Adjustable Bases, Designed to Encourage a Healthy Lifestyle

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ergomotion, the largest manufacturer of adjustable bases worldwide, has launched Quest, a new product designed to empower a proactive healthy lifestyle with in-home solutions, and their first entry into an e-commerce site with Direct-to-Consumer products. Quest was created to assist everyone on their wellness journey. The line consists of three different models and a modified design to target consumers at all price points. The product line will be available at local retailers and on Ergomotion’s website.

The new Quest line is a more diverse and advanced product that was developed for a generation that prioritizes health and wellness, including better sleep at an affordable price. As consumers begin to embrace a more holistic approach to health, they want to feel comfortable at home, increasing demand in wellness with home-based products, especially during COVID times. Ergomotion understands the importance of taking better care of yourself during these unprecedented times and the need to enhance the overall quality of life, starting with one’s sleep. Quest adjustable bed bases are equipped with all of your bedroom needs; providing a place to recharge after a long day to simply controlling your bed settings through wand voice activation.

“We’ve been evolving our product collection through a combination of innovative technology and a seamless integration to a healthier lifestyle at a reasonable price,” says Johnny Griggs, Chief Operating Officer at Ergomotion. “The current lifestyle changes that are being experienced worldwide have provided insight to how we are a more health conscious generation, allowing us to focus on what the consumer truly needs and wants in their own home.”

Technology-specific trends are helping the Ergomotion team create products that will be mutli-functional, adaptable, technology infused and overall, more accessible and cost-effective for everyone. The exclusive design benefits of the new Quest product line include:

Light Weight for the “mobile” customer

3 step set-up

Under 10 min assembly

Courier Friendly

Contactless Delivery

Foldable – Easy Storage

Wand voice activation

You can learn more about Ergomotion and the Quest product at www.ergomotion.com.

ABOUT ERGOMOTION

Ergomotion, headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, is the largest manufacturer of adjustable bases worldwide. The company’s products are created to provide a holistic wellness solution infused with smart technology to enrich sleep, health, and the overall quality of life. Ergomotion’s adjustable bases are designed to accommodate the industry’s leading mattresses and to seamlessly integrate with existing bed frames. The products have been sold in more than 30 countries to over 170 major brands. Ergomotion is part of the Keeson Technology Corp. family based in Jiaxing City, China. To learn more about Ergomotion visit www.ergomotion.com.