KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Provident Funding Mortgage Trust 2020-F1 (PFMT 2020-F1)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to eleven classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from Provident Funding Mortgage Trust 2020-F1 (PFMT 2020-F1), a prime RMBS transaction.

The transaction is somewhat unique in that it is backed solely by 15-year fixed rate conforming consumer-purpose residential mortgage loans. All of the loans meet qualified mortgage (QM) requirements under the ATR rule. In addition to the pool’s unique composition of only 15-year agency collateral, the underlying borrowers on average are of notably high credit quality. PFMT 2020-F1 comprises loans which have the highest WA FICO score as well as the lowest WA original CLTV of any of the more than 400 RMBS 2.0 transactions issued to date. Consequently, KBRA’s model loss expectations are the lowest of any post-crisis transaction it has rated. No loans in the subject collateral pool are in active forbearance as of the cut-off date. The loans are originated and serviced by Provident Funding Associates, LP.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its Residential Mortgage Default and Loss Model, an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties, an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation, as well as historical benchmarking of similar high credit quality loans. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

