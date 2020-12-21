Compass Group’s Corporate Facilities Management Division Wins Prestigious Industry Award

Since its inception in March 2019, the communication deployed via their employee engagement app has yielded Compass Group’s corporate facilities management division staggering improvements among key metrics, earning the Eurest Services division the George Graves Award for Facility Management Achievement.

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Since its inception in March 2019, the communication deployed via their employee engagement app has yielded Compass Group’s corporate facilities management division staggering improvements among key metrics, earning the Eurest Services division the George Graves Award for Facility Management Achievement. As outlined by the International Facilities Management Association, the award recognizes an individual or team whose facility management program or idea has had a substantial positive effect on contributing to the success of their organization.

Targeted communications related to safety, sustainable environments, innovative solutions and workplace experience are deployed across the country, keeping Eurest Services’ 4,000 employees engaged and participating in business critical conversations.

Strategic messaging includes organizational news, industry updates, best practice sharing sessions, career advancement opportunities and a call-to-action for associates. The app’s communication campaign ultimately increases associate knowledge, enhances associate engagement and encourages an ownership mentality.

Some of the achievements that can be attributed to communication via the app include (from May 1, 2019 – April 30, 2020):

Safety incidents reduced by 28% year over year (YOY)

Hourly employee retention improved by 7.3% YOY

Overall favorability of the company increased 23%

Annual enrollment of the benefits program increased 5%

This app was a key initiative of the client retention and growth strategy for a global Oil & Gas client, portfolio totaling $35 million in annual revenue.

“There is a lot of time and talent required from the team for this app to be successful,” said Eurest Services’ President David Hogland. “I believe it’s the best investment we have ever made, and this industry recognition reinforces that belief.”

This is Compass Group’s first IFMA Award of Excellence.

To watch and share a video detailing this achievement, click here.

ABOUT COMPASS GROUP

Compass Group is redefining the food and support services landscape with innovation and passion through the lens of what’s next. Serving premier healthcare systems, respected educational institutions, world-renowned cultural centers, popular sporting and entertainment venues, and Fortune 500 organizations the world over, Compass Group always finds a way to deliver excellence in nearly any vertical. Whether it’s serving school meals students love, high-end concessions in stadiums, or nourishing, home style meals for seniors, Compass is an industry leader. Ranked No. 1 by industry peers on Fortune’s 2020 list of World’s Most Admired Companies, Compass has also earned a spot on Forbes’ list of the Best Employers for Diversity in 2020 and is among the Top 50 Companies Changing the World according to Fortune. Learn more about the Compass experience at www.compass-usa.com.