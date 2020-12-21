Guided Therapeutics Announces Sales and Training Center in Budapest

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: GTHP), the maker of a rapid and painless testing platform based on its patented biophotonic technology, announced the opening of a new LuViva Reference and Training Center (“Center of Excellence”) in Budapest, Hungary to support sales and training in Europe. The center, established at Budapest Medica Bella Women’s Health Clinic, is co-sponsored by the Company and its European manufacturing and distribution partner, Newmars Technologies, Kft. (Budapest, Hungary). The Center’s primary focus will be to introduce and train physicians from all over Europe in the clinical implementation of LuViva. Newmars Technologies has placed an initial purchase order of single use Cervical Guides for the facility to be used in the training process. LuViva has received the CE Mark with expanded claims for cervical cancer screening through its partnership with Newmars Technologies. The CE Mark enables expanded commercialization of LuViva in 27 EU-associated countries totaling a population of 229 million women.

Related to the progress in Central and Eastern Europe, the Russian certification process of LuViva is proceeding on a track for approval towards the end of next year. In support of these efforts, new clinical data showing that LuViva detects cervical cancer earlier than the Pap and HPV tests is expected to be published in the beginning of next year in a regional medical journal.

“We are excited to continue marketing LuViva through our newly established reference center and that clinical studies conducted by opinion leader physicians continue to show excellent results. We expect our efforts to help pave the way toward significant orders of LuViva devices and disposables in 2021,” said Konstantin Sofronov, Newmars Technologies President.

“We are pleased with the progress we have made working with Newmars Technologies in Europe and Russia. Based on their current projections, we expect significant orders to occur next year,” said Gene Cartwright, Guided Therapeutics CEO.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: GTHP) is the maker of a rapid and painless testing platform based on its patented biophotonic technology that utilizes light for the early detection of disease at the cellular level. The Company’s first product is the LuViva® Advanced Cervical Scan, a non-invasive device used to detect cervical disease instantly and at the point of care. In a multi-center clinical trial with women at risk for cervical disease, the technology was able to detect cervical cancer up to two years earlier than conventional modalities, according to published reports. For more information, visit: www.guidedinc.com.

About Newmars Technologies

Newmars Technologies is focused on the production and sales of medical devices that utilize unique know-how. We bring to the medical market advanced technologies which allows both doctors and patients access to advanced technology that promotes a healthful life. Located in the heart of Europe, Newmars Technologies is ISO 13485:2016 compliant and delivers medical equipment to its customers using advanced logistics combined with technical and marketing support.

The Guided Therapeutics LuViva® Advanced Cervical Scan is an investigational device and is limited by federal law to investigational use in the U.S. LuViva, the wave logo and "Early detection, better outcomes" are registered trademarks owned by Guided Therapeutics, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer: A number of the matters and subject areas discussed in this news release that are not historical or current facts deal with potential future circumstances and developments. The discussion of such matters and subject areas is qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally and also may materially differ from Guided Therapeutics’ actual future experience involving any of or more of such matters and subject areas. Such risks and uncertainties include those related to the early stage of commercialization of products, the uncertainty of market acceptance of products, the uncertainty of development or effectiveness of distribution channels, the intense competition in the medical device industry, the sufficiency of capital raised in prior financings and the ability to realize their expected benefits, the uncertainty of future capital to develop products or continue as a going concern, the uncertainty of regulatory approval of products, and the dependence on licensed intellectual property, as well as those that are more fully described from time to time under the heading “Risk Factors” in Guided Therapeutics’ reports filed with the SEC, including Guided Therapeutics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent filings.