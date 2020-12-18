Northwest Federal Credit Union Foundation Provides Unprecedented Community Support During Tumultuous Year

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a year full of hardship, uncertainty and change, the NWFCU Foundation, Northwest Federal Credit Union’s charitable arm, worked diligently to meet the needs of the communities it serves and surpassed previous years’ donations—in some cases doubling the number of items collected.

“Helping kids in need is what we do—no matter what. It has been a tough year for everyone, and I’m so proud of the way our team continued to pivot, regroup and figure out new ways to lend support,” said Jeff Bentley, President and CEO of Northwest Federal Credit Union and Chairman of NWFCU Foundation. “It is a privilege to give back to those who need it most, especially in these difficult and uncertain times.”

Consistent needs, such as weekend meals for children on school meal plans or winter coats for low-income families, became much more urgent with school closures, increased unemployment and a decrease in resources and in-person volunteering. The NWFCU Foundation met these challenges head-on, providing for emergency needs while continuing their yearly drives and scholarship program.

This year, the annual Scholarship Program awarded $110,000 in scholarships through merit and needs-based undergraduate and CTE scholarship programs. Additionally, the Foundation donated $20,000 to the Loudoun, Manassas and Alexandria campuses of Northern Virginia Community College to support their Helping Hands and Lifeline programs.

The year included donation drives and monetary contributions benefitting a wide variety of local organizations that align with the Foundation’s mission:

Weekend Meal Drive (February-March): nearly 3,000 food items collected and delivered to Loudoun and Fairfax nonprofits and Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS)

(February-March): nearly 3,000 food items collected and delivered to Loudoun and Fairfax nonprofits and Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) Diaper Drive (April-May): more than 50,000 diapers delivered to NOVA Diaper Bank, then distributed throughout Northern Virginia to nonprofits and local area schools

(April-May): more than 50,000 diapers delivered to NOVA Diaper Bank, then distributed throughout Northern Virginia to nonprofits and local area schools Food for Kids Drive (June-August): more than 33,000 food items collected for FCPS and Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS), as well as after-school programs for at-promise children in Loudoun and Fairfax Counties

(June-August): more than 33,000 food items collected for FCPS and Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS), as well as after-school programs for at-promise children in Loudoun and Fairfax Counties $10,000 donation to Inova Cares Clinic for Children (August): helped to provide much-needed pediatric services to children of mothers on Medicaid or without insurance

(August): helped to provide much-needed pediatric services to children of mothers on Medicaid or without insurance Week of Giving (December): launched the 2021 Scholarship Program; delivered coats to FCPS, LCPS and Prince William County Public Schools (PWCPS) and to the Reston Police Department Special Victims Unit for children; delivered $6,600 in Giant Food gift certificates to FCPS, LCPS and PWCPS for distribution to at-promise students and their families

(December): launched the 2021 Scholarship Program; delivered coats to FCPS, LCPS and Prince William County Public Schools (PWCPS) and to the Reston Police Department Special Victims Unit for children; delivered $6,600 in Giant Food gift certificates to FCPS, LCPS and PWCPS for distribution to at-promise students and their families Kids in Crisis Drive (December): currently collecting new stuffed animals and blankets through the end of the year. The toys and blankets will be passed along to first responders to hand out to help provide comfort to children in crisis situations

Of particular note was the Coats for Kids Drive (October-November), where the Foundation collected nearly 900 pieces of winter wear, more than doubling last year’s results. The coats and accessories were delivered to FCPS, LCPS and PWCPS, as well as Embry Rucker Shelter in Reston, VA.

“All of our drives saw exponentially higher numbers this year than in years past, which speaks to the resilience and giving nature of our community members. We absolutely could not have accomplished as much as we did this year without the support of our team members and our amazing corporate partners,” said Executive Director of the NWFCU Foundation, Kaycee Childress. “We had many new partners in 2020, including Giant Food Stores, Pinnacle Academy, TekMasters and Verint Systems, and we are looking forward to working with them again in the future. Last, but not least, we want to give a special shout out to our year-long partner, Whitney, Bradley & Brown (WBB). Thank you for being a long-term partner in all of this year’s drives—we couldn’t have done it without you.”

About Northwest Federal Credit Union Foundation

The NWFCU Foundation was established in 2004 to promote and manage Northwest Federal Credit Union’s philanthropic activities. The mission of NWFCU Foundation is to empower young people to achieve their goals by helping them learn, excel and celebrate life and by supporting their health, well-being and education. The NWFCU Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. Donations are tax deductible to the extent permissible by law for those who itemize deductions. For more information, visit www.nwfcufoundation.org.

About Northwest Federal Credit Union

Northwest Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution ranking among the largest credit unions in Virginia and in the top 60 credit unions in the nation. Established in 1947 and headquartered in Herndon, Va., Northwest Federal's Why is to serve and inspire to transform lives. The Credit Union currently serves more than 260,000 members and has assets in excess of $3.4 billion. For more information, visit www.nwfcu.org or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.