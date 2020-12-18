COMING SOON. Canada’s First Luxury Mega-Golf Facilities Using TopTracer Technology

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calgary entrepreneur Barry Ehlert has been given the green light to break ground early 2021 on a first of its kind, year round golf entertainment complex unlike anything else in Canada. The facilities will be in Calgary, altering the entertainment and recreation scene forever.

After years of negotiations, design, and engineering, Ehlert has worked with many strategic supplier partners to create the LaunchPad experience for guests.

“Over the last few years, we have worked with many of our suppliers to develop proprietary technologies that will provide an absolutely incredible entertainment experience for our guests, and ensure year round comfort even during the coldest days in the winter.”

The facilities will boast proprietary technology in many facets, including: patented golf simulation and scoring by TopTracer as used at countless other facilities outside Canada around the world, interactive targets, a patented heating system, a retractable screen to ensure year round warmth and comfort, automated ball dispensers, video and display screens, and several other technological components.

The facility will encompass 40 hitting stalls, soft seating adjacent to each stall along with tables for dining, expansive outdoor space, an open style kitchen and full service bar, a mezzanine lounge for guests and private events, restrooms, an expansive lobby with retail, a large check-in and registration welcome centre, concierge services, and offices.

Limited opportunities will be available to become part of a club that will provide several benefits at LaunchPad and several area golf courses. The facility will also be open to the public.

LaunchPad Golf is a new-age golf & entertainment revolution.

If you would like more information about LaunchPad, please email Kimberley at kim@windmillgolf.com or visit launchpadgolf.com