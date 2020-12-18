AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Partners Life Limited Under Review With Developing Implications

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” of Partners Life Limited (Partners Life) (New Zealand).

These Credit Rating (rating) actions follow the announcement on 16 December 2020, that Partners Life has entered into an agreement with National Australia Bank Limited to acquire its New Zealand life insurance business, including BNZ Life Insurance Limited. The transaction also includes the establishment of an exclusive 10-year agreement for the referral of Bank of New Zealand customers with life insurance needs to Partners Life. The total transaction consideration is NZD 290 million (USD 208 million). The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory and other approvals, is expected to be completed in the second half of 2021.

The under review with developing implications status reflects the need for AM Best to fully assess the financial and operational impacts of the acquisition and the funding structure on Partners Life’s rating fundamentals, including on its balance sheet strength and business profile.

The ratings will remain under review pending completion of the transaction, and until AM Best can complete its assessment of the post-acquisition credit rating fundamentals of Partners Life.

Ratings are communicated to rated entities prior to publication. Unless stated otherwise, the ratings were not amended subsequent to that communication.

