 Capgemini Recognized as a Top Company for Executive Women

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capgemini has been named one of the 2020+ Top Companies for Executive Women by Working Mother Media (WMM). This list is the most definitive list of top workplaces for women who want to advance through the corporate ranks, and celebrates companies that champion women’s advancement, with a focus on succession planning, profit-and-loss roles, gender pay parity, support programs and work-life balance programs.

“It’s more important than ever to have a culture and talent strategy that enables human potential that not only matches the rich make up of society, but supports the ambitions of positive change and progress for our communities,” says John Mullen, President of Capgemini’s North America Business Unit and Group Executive Committee Member. “We are proud of this recognition and will continue to do our part to create a diverse team that promotes and nurtures successful women.”

“Because what gets measured gets done, our Top Companies list stresses the number of women in senior positions,” says Betty Spence, President of the National Association for Female Executives. “Most important, we are the only organization that counts women holding revenue-generating operations positions with profit-and-loss responsibility, as those are the jobs that are the path to the top. Companies need to pay attention because that number dropped in the past year, even pre-COVID-19.”

Capgemini continues to be recognized as a responsible and inclusive employer and is committed to empowering and growing the number of women in leadership. Capgemini’s own Women’s Leadership Development Program, a structured, ongoing leadership development program, provides training, mentoring, career objective-setting and outside coaching to women. Capgemini also promotes diversity and inclusion through the endorsement of 11 Employee Resource Groups in North America, and its Inclusion Leadership Advisory Council (ILAC) which focuses on diverse recruitment, employee development and retention initiatives for under-represented communities. Currently, there are more than 3000 North American employees participating across these groups.

In addition to this distinction from WMM, Capgemini was also nationally recognized by WMM in the Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index earlier this year and the Human Rights Campaign Foundation as a Best Place to work for LGBTQ Equality.

Methodology

The 2020+ Top 75 Companies application includes more than 200 questions on topics including female representation at all levels, but especially the corporate officer and profit-and-loss leadership ranks. The application, based on 2019 data, tracks and examines how many employees have access to programs and policies that promote advancement of women and how many employees take advantage of them, plus how companies train managers to help women advance. To be considered, companies must have a minimum of two women on their boards of directors, a US-based CEO and at least 1,000 US employees.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services. The Group is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients’ opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. A responsible and multicultural company of 265,000 people in nearly 50 countries, Capgemini’s purpose is to unleash human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. With Altran, the Group reported 2019 combined global revenues of €17 billion.

About WMM

Working Mother Media (WMM) is a strategic professional services firm that partners with leading companies to build inclusive talent strategies by providing the tools needed to maximize the business benefits of DE&I. With four decades of expertise in what drives cultures of equity and belonging, powered by a research-based, data-driven understanding of the employee experience, WMM continues to champion a more equitable future. To learn more, visit workingmother.com.