Kansas Courts Now Accept Marriage License Applications Online

TOPEKA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Applying for a marriage license in Kansas is about to get easier and more convenient, thanks to a grant-funded project to move most of the process online.

Starting Dec. 18, couples applying for a marriage license in Kansas will be able to complete the application online at www.kscourts.org/marriage. The only requirement is that an applicant has an email address.

“The pandemic challenged our courts to reimagine how we serve the people of Kansas and moving the marriage license application online is one example,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert. “This change makes applying for a license faster and easier, and it gives Kansans the type of online service they expect.”

NIC Kansas and the Office of Judicial Administration developed the online marriage license application, a service that allows Kansas couples to apply for a license at any time from any location, even using their smartphones.

"Our NIC team could not be more excited to see this enhancement made,” said Nolan Jones, NIC Kansas General Manager. “Transforming this service into an online version was a great advancement that will support so many of our fellow Kansans.”

Before the pandemic, a couple seeking a marriage license would appear in person at a courthouse to swear an oath and submit information and identification to court staff. When the pandemic forced courts to limit in-person service, courts found a temporary solution for processing applications entirely through encrypted email. The online application replaces all but the final step, which is to deliver the marriage license to the applicant by encrypted email.

“Our courts were able to quickly adopt a remote marriage license application process at the beginning of the pandemic, but this online option provides a permanent solution,” said Nancy Dixon, Judicial Administrator for the Kansas judicial branch. “We are eager for Kansans planning to marry soon to be among the first to try it.”

The project to create an online marriage license application was funded by a grant approved by the State Finance Council from federal coronavirus relief funds, following a recommendation from the governor's Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Task Force.

ABOUT NIC KANSAS

Headquartered in Topeka, Kan., NIC Kansas is a division of NIC Inc., and a proud partner of the State of Kansas. NIC Kansas is committed to making government services accessible to all through innovative digital solutions.

ABOUT NIC

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kansas, and offices in 28 states, NIC partners with government to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences like applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In the COVID-19 era and beyond, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver new digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. Having served the public sector for nearly 30 years, NIC continues to evolve with its federal, state and local government partners to deliver innovative and cost-effective digital government to constituents. Learn more at www.egov.com.