Bosley Team Donates a Record-Breaking Amount for Susan G. Komen to Support Breast Cancer Treatment Amidst the Pandemic

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bosley, the trusted name in hair restoration with more than 45 years of experience, donated more than $35,000 this year to Susan G. Komen through their 7th Annual Breast Cancer Fundraiser during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month -- a record breaking amount for the company. Bosley has donated more than $190,000 to various breast cancer organizations since the inception of their annual fundraiser in 2013, a cause that has become a top priority for Bosley, as more than 75% of the staff are females.

This was the most money raised by Bosley and employees during their annual efforts for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, something quite extraordinary since it took place during the pandemic. The funds were raised in a variety of ways with approximately 450 employees participating in 70 offices nationwide. Contributions included donating a portion of generated revenue during the month of October and direct contributions from Bosley employees that consisted of donated vacation days and selling branded merchandise. In its continued partnership, this year’s donation will support Susan G. Komen, the world’s largest nonprofit source of funding for the fight against breast cancer.

“I am moved and truly inspired to be working with such selfless Bosley teammates. In the most uncertain of times, we went above and beyond expectations to give back to society. Bosley is so grateful to be able to continue to provide support for an organization like Susan G. Komen, with donations that will back research, support services and bring awareness to this killer disease,” says Rob Spurrell, Bosley CEO and president. “Our employees are truly motivated to become advocates in finding a cure for breast cancer and we are pleased to be part of such a monumental movement.”

Supporting the fight against breast cancer has become a priority within Bosley’s community relations efforts. The continued support from Bosley’s very own employees is allowing them to help make an impact for groundbreaking research, community health outreach and programs. Giving back and contributing to the community is rooted in Bosley’s core values and provides a sense of purpose for their dedicated employees.

The funds raised by Bosley and staff will support Komen’s investments in breakthrough research and support direct patient support initiatives, such as Komen’s free Breast Care Helpline, Treatment Assistance Program, and other critical services. Breast cancer survivors are forever grateful for companies like Bosley, and the ongoing commitment that organizations like Komen provide.

ABOUT BOSLEY

Founded in 1974, Bosley is the largest hair restoration practice in the United States. For more than 45 years, Bosley physicians have focused on the art and science of hair restoration for both men and women, utilizing innovative, artistic, and scientific techniques. With more than 300,000 hair restoration procedures performed (with patients from all 50 states and 60 foreign countries), Bosley has helped hundreds of thousands find a permanent solution for their hair loss. For more information, please visit www.bosley.com.

ABOUT SUSAN G. KOMEN

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Born out of a promise between two sisters, Susan G. Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at ww5.komen.org/social.