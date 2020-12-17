US Travel Agency Air Ticket Sales Slow Down in November

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) today released data showing net sales from ARC-accredited travel agencies totaling nearly $1.2 billion in November 2020, down from just over $1.4 billion in October 2020.* Year-over-year November sales were down 83% compared to November 2019, when sales totaled $6.9 billion.

Month over month, November 2020 results showed:

A 15% decrease in the total number of passenger trips;

U.S. domestic trips down 19%; and

International trips down 5%.

“Passenger trips and overall bookings tend to slow down toward the end of the year, so this dip isn’t surprising,” said Chuck Thackston, ARC’s managing director of data science and research. “In 2019, total sales and passenger trips between October and November declined 17% and 16%, respectively. As Coronavirus vaccines become more widely distributed in the coming months, we’re hopeful to see sales and bookings rise.”

Total passenger trips settled by ARC in November were down 67% year over year, from 21,389,364 to 6,952,741. U.S. domestic trips were down 66% to 4.7 million, while international trips totaled 2.3 million, a 71% decrease YOY. The average U.S. round-trip ticket price decreased from $496 in November 2019 to $368 in November 2020.

Year over year, EMD sales for October decreased by 61% to $2,642,747, and EMD transactions were down 51% to 58,284.

Notes for Editors:

*Ticket Sales

Results are based on monthly sales data ending November 30, 2020, from 11,363 U.S. retail and corporate travel agency locations, satellite ticket printing offices and online travel agencies. Results do not include sales of tickets purchased directly from airlines.

Average ticket price (in USD) for a round-trip ticket settled through ARC for an itinerary that included only U.S. domestic travel.

Passenger trips include the total number of passengers taking a trip from one airport to another using either direct or connecting flights. Newly issued trips are added, and refunded trips are deducted to provide a net view of traveling passengers.

U.S. Domestic passenger trips include the total number settled through ARC where the itinerary is wholly within the U.S. International passenger trips include the total number settled through ARC where some or all of the travel occurs to airports outside the U.S. or originates outside the U.S.

Total sales are equal to the total amount paid for a ticket, which includes taxes and fees.

**Electronic Miscellaneous Documents (EMD)

Includes fees for products and services such as upgraded seats, checked luggage, an unaccompanied minor, pet-in-cabin, etc.

