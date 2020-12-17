AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of FHM Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has commented that the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” of FHM Insurance Company (FHM) (Jacksonville, FL) remain unchanged following the pending acquisition of FHM Insurance Services (FHMIS), a Florida insurance agency and managing general agent of FHM, by BTW-LA, L.L.C. and in connection to LUBA Casualty Insurance Company.

While FHM may benefit over the long term potentially from additional financial resources and operational efficiencies, including expense savings through various consolidations as part of the LUBA organization, AM Best expects any near-term impact on FHM’s Credit Ratings to be modest. Following the close of the transaction, AM Best will continue to discuss its progress with management and assess its effects on FHM’s operations.

