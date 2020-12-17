O’Charley’s Has Something for Everyone this Holiday Season, Including Gift Cards, Party Platters and Family-Style Meals

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar is the place to turn to during the holidays this year, with meals for every occasion and gift card deals that are sure to bring joy to the season. During a year like no other, O’Charley’s, the classic American restaurant with 162 locations across 17 states, is providing O’mazing options for its valued guests along with best-in-class sanitation measures to ensure the safety of guests and team members.

Now through December 31st, O’Charley’s is offering a $15 discount on every $50 gift card purchased online at ocharleys.com/gift-card/. These gift cards are perfect for family and friends, with the promise of a warm, delicious meal and incredible service when redeemed. For those that prefer to purchase at a store, guests will receive $5 towards a future purchase for every $25 gift card purchase.

O’Charley’s has also reintroduced party platters just in time for the holidays to make sure that everyone will have plenty to enjoy at their COVID-safe gatherings. Party platters range from $19.99-$59.99 and come with everything needed to feed 6-8 people: plates, forks, napkins and O’Charley’s famous unsliceably soft rolls. Options include O’Charley’s original chicken tenders, baby back ribs, many popular appetizers and more!

Finally, for families looking for an easy, delicious meal amid activity around the holidays, O’Charley’s family-style meals continue to provide the best family meal deals available. For as little as $29.99, each family-style meal serves four to six people with a main dish, rolls and two family-style sides. These offerings include our famous chicken tenders’ meals, along with long-time favorites like honey-drizzled southern fried chicken, a bacon cheeseburger & chicken tenders combo, chicken alfredo and our 100% USDA Choice sirloin steak meal among others.

O’Charley’s is currently providing in-store, curbside and delivery options, while following the federal, state and local mandates to ensure a healthy, COVID-safe dining experience no matter how guests choose to enjoy their next meal! For contactless service, guests can order online at order.ocharleys.com and then simply pull-up to the restaurant where their food will be brought to their car. O’Charley’s stores are open for business every day except for Christmas this holiday season, including on New Year’s Day.

O’Charley’s was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served craveable American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O’Charley’s operates more than 160 restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food, good times and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O’Charley’s welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors or use our curbside delivery. To find an O’Charley’s location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com. O’Charley’s is also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.