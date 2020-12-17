 DentalPlans.com® Shares Insight on What Will Impact Smiles in 2021

PLANTATION, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The way consumers accessed and received oral health services in 2020 changed in response to the pandemic. While some modifications may be eliminated once it is safe to do so, other changes proved beneficial and will remain part of routine dental care going forward.

DentalPlans.com, a leading online marketplace for dental savings plans in the U.S. with more than 20 years of experience in the industry, is sharing the following key insights detailing what consumers can expect in the new year when it comes to their smile and technological advancements in dentistry.

Here’s what to expect:

Teledentistry – while remote care will never replace dentists, teledentistry can reduce costs and time for dentists and their patients. Virtual consultations enable fast care for those who require immediate treatment, and can help to streamline treatment planning for restorative care procedures, reducing the time the patient needs to spend in the office.

Online booking and waiting rooms – a must to support social distancing, the convenience offered by these digital tools is likely to become an expected part of the dental care process after the pandemic passes. Henry Schein One, for instance, offers patient communication, reputation management, and online marketing solutions that integrate into dental practice management software. Tools like Demandforce®, Patient Engage, Officite, and Sesame simplify and streamline tasks to help create an excellent patient experience.

All-inclusive dental plans – as the link between oral health and overall health becomes more apparent, plan providers are likely to bundle additional health care services with plans that previously focused on dental care only. For instance, many dental savings plans may continue to include telehealth services, as more people turn to virtual care in 2021.

Artificial intelligence (AI) – smart technology will increasingly be developed for use in diagnostic, reconstructive, and aesthetic procedures. From spotting developing decay much earlier, to perfecting the appearance of tooth restorations, such as dentures using virtual reconstructions, AI will potentially become the perfect complement to a dentist’s expertise.

Regenerative dentistry – look for continued research into biological therapies for damaged teeth, such as stimulating self-healing processes. While we’re unlikely to be re-growing our own teeth by 2021, this field is poised for growth.

Vaccines at the dentist – The American Dental Association (ADA) is supporting a move to allow dentists to administer vaccines. The ADA believes that the pandemic has highlighted the potential benefits of an expanded role for dentists in preventive health care and believes that vaccine delivery in dental practices would increase the number of people receiving vaccinations and benefit the overall health of the public.

“These new developments in dental care are exciting, and we remain committed to offering consumers an easy solution to access dental services that fit and support every budget,” said Jenn Stoll, Chief Commercial Officer at DentalPlans.com. “Not only are dental savings plan an affordable solution, but they may also offer discounts on some treatments that insurance plans may not cover.”

If budget concerns have kept you from seeing the dentist regularly, a dental savings plan can give you discounts of 10-60% off on routine care, such as check-ups and cleanings, as well as restorative care. Learn more about dental savings plans here so you can smile more in 2021.

About DentalPlans.com

DentalPlans.com, founded in 1999, is a leading online dental and health savings marketplace in the U.S., helping more than a million people to affordably access quality healthcare services. Our mission is to empower consumers with the tools, information, and services that they need to live happier, healthier lives.