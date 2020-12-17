Buy One. Gift One: FitMyFoot and The One Eighty Foundation Give Essential Workers Happy Feet for the Holidays

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FitMyFoot, a leader in foot wellness, and the One Eighty Foundation, a non-profit funding human services, announced today that they are teaming up to support essential workers for the holidays.

During the month of December, for every pair of FitMyFoot custom insoles sold, the One Eighty Foundation will give a pair to essential workers across the United States.

UW Medicine, the Anaheim Firefighters Association and the Community Cancer Fund will be the first to receive the donated custom insoles. Workers who benefit will be able to easily order and get fitted for their insoles from the convenience of their mobile phone.

“A lot of thought and care goes into creating boots that protect first responders from external factors like fire, water and impact,” said Thomas Roche, retired Battalion Chief, Anaheim Fire. “What often lacks is support and comfort. Custom insoles are a welcome gift to help the crews get through this critical and busy time.”

“The pandemic is forcing many medical institutions to reallocate staff and resources to care for people battling COVID-19,” said Jerid Keefer, Co-Founder of Community Cancer Fund. “But cancer hasn’t stopped and that means the doctors, nurses and other essential workers who care for cancer patients are working longer shifts on their feet. This partnership is another great way for all of us to support these fearless frontline workers.”

“The physical demand on essential workers’ feet is unimaginable,” said Dan Madsen, CEO of Leisure Care and Founder of the One Eighty Foundation. “In the midst of this crisis, people have been asking about how they can help essential workers and first responders. By partnering with FitMyFoot, the Foundation is providing a way for them to do just that."

“Essential workers need to have comfortable footwear, but they don’t have time to attend appointments and get fitted for the right insoles,” said Chris Jolley, CEO of FitMyFoot. “We’re addressing this need with our custom insoles that can be ordered and fitted to their feet with more precise measurements, from the convenience of their smartphone.”

Organizations who would like to receive custom insoles for their essential workers can reach out to the One Eighty Foundation here. People who want to donate cash for custom insoles can do so here. People who would like to order a pair of custom insoles can do so at www.fitmyfoot.com.

About FitMyFoot

FitMyFoot (formerly Wiivv Wearables, Inc.) transforms Foot Wellness with the world’s most technically advanced insoles and sandals. With ten patents protecting the custom footwear and mobile space, FitMyFoot uses photos of the customer’s foot via the Foot.Science mobile app to create customized, biomechanically optimized footwear for each unique foot, improving overall alignment, and reducing foot fatigue and pain. FitMyFoot algorithms are built on more than 12-million data points and rising, and the products are validated in third party biomechanics laboratories and rigorously tested across thousands of customers to ensure optimum comfort and function.

About the One Eighty Foundation

The One Eighty Foundation is a non-profit, tax-exempt 501(c)3 public foundation funding human services across the nation. Our goal is to expand and localize our support to human service non-profits where One Eighty – a senior housing company – communities are located.