Tekion Named as Integrated Technology Provider By FCA

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tekion, a transformative cloud-native platform currently focused on the automotive retail industry, today announced its newest integration with Original Equipment Manufacturer FCA.

Franchise dealers selling FCA brands can now select Tekion’s Automotive Retail Cloud as their DMS provider. Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) is the first and fastest cloud-native retail platform including all functionalities of a DMS. ARC modernizes the end-to-end automotive retail journey, improves customer experience and brings the highest efficiencies to retailers by connecting consumers, dealers and OEMs better than ever before through their cutting-edge platform.

“This technology offers dealers a new option as they look for innovative tools to help sell and service vehicles in today’s marketplace and cater to the expectations of the modern-day consumer,” said Phil Langley, Head of Network Development, FCA-North America.

Some FCA dealers have already taken advantage of converting their DMS provider to Tekion during the manufacturer’s pilot phase. Walt Massey, President of Walt Massey Automotive Group, an eight store group based in Missouri, signed up with Tekion in early 2020.

“I had high hopes when I chose Tekion as our DMS partner for the group,” Massey said. “I’m happy to report that the product and support team have far exceeded my expectations. From implementation and training to ongoing support and product innovation, I’ve never been more excited for the future of my business.”

FCA dealers who’d like to learn more about the DMS certification and integration can visit https://tekion.com/fca.

Tekion’s ARC platform has grown rapidly, making traction with dealers all over the United States since onboarding its first dealer partners in Q3 2019. In October 2020, the company announced its Series C fundraising round with Advent International, boosting the company’s valuation to over $1B.

About Tekion

Disrupting a 30-year reliance on aging Dealer Management System platforms, Tekion has challenged the paradigm with the first and fastest cloud-native automotive retail platform, Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC). This transformative dealership software platform uses cutting-edge technology, big data, machine learning, and AI to seamlessly bring together OEMs, retailers/dealers and consumers. With its highly configurable integration and greater customer engagement capabilities, ARC is simplifying the dealer/consumer relationship and journey. Founded in the Silicon Valley, Tekion employs over 450 innovators globally. For more information, visit www.tekion.com.