Bidgely Accelerates Beyond 30 Utilities and Energy Retailers Served by UtilityAI™ Platform Worldwide in 2020

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bidgely continued to advance its mission of accelerating a clean energy future through artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in 2020, delivering personalized customer experiences as well as optimized operations to more than 30 global utilities and energy retailers. Southern California Gas (SoCalGas®), Duke Energy, TEPCO and others join the growing list of customers leveraging Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ Platform to transform their multidimensional datasets into actionable consumer energy profiles with 100+ attributes. These profiles enable energy providers to glean individual insights about their customers and support them in achieving their energy goals, ranging from becoming more energy efficient to adding solar PV to their homes or purchasing electric vehicles (EVs).

“2020 has accelerated digital and virtual ways of doing business, underscoring the importance of organizational resilience and the ability to pivot quickly to adapt to whatever the future may bring,” said Bidgely CEO Abhay Gupta. “We are passionate about enabling our utility customers to be future ready through the power of data and AI, and we were in lock step with them throughout the year to help them achieve their goals despite the challenges we all faced. Looking to 2021, we remain committed to being the go-to energy AI partner for creating a clean energy future, where new technologies like solar PV, EVs, battery storage and smart home devices are viewed as assets to the grid and consumers alike.”

New 2020 Customer Wins and Deployments

Bidgely added more than 11 new global customers like Ameren, Avista, Columbia Gas of Ohio (NiSource), Hydro One and many others to its existing customer base in 2020, which includes global energy providers Rocky Mountain Power, NV Energy, Duke Energy, Hydro Ottawa and VSE. The deployment of Bidgely’s solution for gas and dual fuel utilities by SoCalGas this year demonstrated significant improvements in energy savings and customer satisfaction for medium-consumption customers. For example, their first-of-its-kind digital-only home energy reports (HERs) program achieved over 286k therms savings and a 50 percent open rate for digital communications in less than four months.

Industry Recognition and Honors

Throughout 2020, Bidgely’s leadership in AI for the energy sector was recognized by industry leaders and analysts. In one Guidehouse Insights Report on Artificial Intelligence Solutions for Electric Vehicle Energy Management the Bidgely EV Solution was recognized for equipping utilities with personalized EV ownership insights to more accurately implement load shifting and grid management strategies. The Power of AI for Energy Management, Q2’20 and Market Data: Smart Home Data Analytics reports by Guidehouse Insights also distinguished AI-powered solutions like Bidgely’s as key to driving full-scale digital customer experience as well as effective engagement around smart home devices. Additionally in 2020, Bidgely CEO Abhay Gupta was honored by Utility Analytics Institute as a Top 25 Thought Leader in Utility Analytics, an exclusive list celebrating exemplary influencers in the space.

UtilityAI Platform - Solution Introductions for 2020

Powered by more than 17 unique patents for load disaggregation technology, Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ Platform solutions help utilities better manage their operations, customer interactions and grid loads. In 2020, Bidgely introduced a suite of new packaged solutions to its existing offerings around customer experience and engagement, Home Energy Reports, CARE call center and EVs, including:

Enterprise Analytics: helping utilities understand both customer needs and grid loads in new, data-driven ways, accelerated by a partnership with utility meter innovator Itron.

Virtual Energy Assessment Tool: driving increased online audit completion rates and program enrollment through home energy and remote field audits.

Small-medium Business and Commercial Solution: extending the personalization benefits realized by residential customers to new underserved customer segments.

Smart Shop marketplace experience: personalizing the energy e-commerce experience with exclusive manufacturer and utility rebates in one place.

To learn more about how Bidgely is partnering with utilities to drive innovation, visit www.bidgely.com/utilityai

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a Distributed Energy Resources (DER) and Grid Edge perspective, whether it is smart thermostats to EV chargers, solar PVs to TOU rate designs and tariffs; UtilityAI™ energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation, consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 17 energy patents, $50M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.