College Students Choose NCYMH as 2020-21 Youth Mental Health Charity

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Algonquin College students pitched NCYMH’s diverse and inclusive Safe Space Project aimed at “Saving Lives” as the 2020-21 Charitable Project to support. R. Maxine Awedalla wants all youth to know they are not alone in mental health challenges or obstacles they face, we are in this together and NCYMH is a safe inclusive welcoming place for them. www.ymhconference.ca & www.ncymh.com

Algonquin College and university students discussed mental health challenges in middle school, high school and post -secondary. Students stated they wished schools worked with NCYMH and referred them to NCYMH because of its multi year record of holistic inclusive approaches and their diverse youth staff. R. Maxine Awedalla referenced June Girvan’s focus on generational traumatic family dysfunction and gave real life examples of humans who were abused and then abused others. Awedalla is an advocate for individualized counselling to break this generational cycle and legislated training for all Judges in childhood trauma and anti-discrimination. Kyrstin Dumont, (20) an indigenous woman and Director at NCYMH spoke about mental health challenges youth face: anxiety, depression, eating disorders, etc. Marie Remy spoke about sleepless nights worrying about her sister who had mental health challenges. Alex Emmanuel (15) spoke about challenges as a youth caused by discrimination within school systems.

FAMILY FOCUSED: Students applauded NCYMH as charity of choice citing the staff’s lived experience and it’s holistic use of a variety of approaches for helping students, parents and families.

YOUTH EMPLOYMENT: NCYMH is a By Youth For Youth charity employing diverse youth with lived experience and engaging them in positive youth mental health by empowering them with reasons to live and a sense of purpose.

POST SECONDARY: Julia Tsoy stated “Mental health affects every single one of us differently in our lives. Fundraising for NCYMH, a national diverse charity, this cause and for our community will be so valuable. Omar Thiab enthused “We are thrilled and honored to be given this valuable opportunity to support a stellar hands on charity like NCYMH because it strives daily to make a difference in our community.”

DIVERSITY RESEARCH: NCYMH's “I Can’t Breathe Equity workshops” are in thirty three (33) schoolboards, colleges and universities across Canada addressing the intersectionality between racism, mental health and student success and neutralizing learning environments so BIPOC students can succeed. NCYMH’s Research provides research tools which measure positive increases in BIPOC Student success as learning environments participate in NCYMH’s equity workshops.

DIVERSE SAFE SPACES: NCYMH is launching 2021 NCYMH Safe Spaces because currently youth who go to hospitals spend up to six hours waiting in emergency rooms and when they are seen, it is by non mental health specialists who release them prematurely; resulting in many youth committing suicide. NCYMH’s 2021 Safe Spaces for Youth in mental health crisis insures youth are seen by mental health specialists, their mental health crisis is resolved, and they have immediate daily counseling when needed and a follow up program. R. Maxine Awedalla, said “We have to raise awareness about the need for mental health support within emergency rooms and also about Safe Spaces such as NCYMHs whose priority is saving lives.

Algonquin’s Public Relations Ontario College program said students were welcomed by NCYMH with on site visits at their NCYMH Bank street office where the team shared their vision, and staff, volunteers and clients participated with our Algonquin College students. Algonquin’s students acquire both theoretical and applied knowledge, engage in community relations, and gain real-world experience by working with not-for-profit organizations such as NCYMH.

Algonquin Program: https://www.algonquincollege.com/mediaanddesign/program/public-relations/

NCYMH: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/3-ncymh-mental-health-support-groups-for-a-students-b-parents-c-families-tickets-132913689423

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/ncymh-national-bipoc-lgbtq2-youth-mental-health-convention-tickets-130564294319?utm-medium=discovery&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-source=strongmail&utm-term=listing