Novo Nordisk Saudi Honored as the Best Place To Work for Women In 2020

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Novo Nordisk Saudi, an affiliate of the global healthcare company with more than 90 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care, has been recently awarded the employer of choice for women in the Kingdom. This marks the second time the organization has been chosen as one of the best places to work in 2020.

98% of the female workforce are recommending the organization. Workplace desirability was an important component of this year's ranking as many companies in Saudi cited schedule flexibility, ability to work remotely and work-life balance as being key factors to workplace happiness. By creating an inclusive culture, Novo Nordisk Saudi succeeded in giving women the ability to reach their full potential and to be represented throughout the workforce and the management.

“It is a real pleasure to see Novo Nordisk recognized as the #1 Best place to work in Saudi Arabia. I think this is a reflection of working in a patient-centered company where we all share a purpose of helping people living with serious chronic diseases like diabetes and obesity. Just as equally, we are happy to see Novo Nordisk is seen as a female enabling environment where emerging female talents build their future careers,” said Melvin D’Souza, CVP Novo Nordisk Saudi Arabia.

“Working at Novo Nordisk is embarking on a life-changing career journey. We strive to provide an inclusive work environment where our people can unleash their potential. Our company focuses heavily on people development,” said Mamdouh Alghwaie, HR Business Partner.

“Novo Nordisk Saudi is a great example of high-performance workplace culture that ensures every decision, activity and policy supports the learning, well-being and personal growth of all the female members in the organization,” said Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager for Saudi.

Through this program, we aim to congratulate and raise awareness about the organizations in Saudi who are doing their utmost to support and encourage the well-being of their female employees.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

