Self Esteem Brands Applauds Successful Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Anytime Fitness Master Franchisee on Tokyo Stock Exchange

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Self Esteem Brands (SEB), the parent company of Anytime Fitness, LLC, Basecamp Fitness, LLC, The Bar Method, LLC and Waxing the City Worldwide, LLC, today congratulated Fast Fitness Japan (FFJ) on its successful debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, following its Initial Public Offering (IPO). FFJ, with more than 850 Anytime Fitness club locations across Japan, is the largest master franchisee of Anytime Fitness, the world’s largest and fastest-growing health club franchise brand.

SEB views the FFJ listing as a signal of fitness and wellness industry strength as economies emerge from the 2020 global health pandemic. The IPO is also seen as a bellwether for the global franchise industry: Anytime Fitness, with an elevated, personalized approach to fitness and wellness, has continued to experience significant growth. The brand, with more than 4,800 health club locations worldwide, was ranked in 2020 on Entrepreneur magazine’s first-ever Top Growth Franchises list.

“ The long game for SEB is a bet on health and wellness, and it’s incredible to watch the growth and success of FFJ,” said Chuck Runyon, co-founder and CEO, SEB. “ We embraced a disruptive model when we first started Anytime Fitness and built a multi-billion-dollar worldwide business that stands for health and wellness and supports small businesses. Now, the fitness industry is being disrupted again, shifting after the pandemic to a new normal as people worldwide reconsider the importance of exercise and movement to manage their health. This is a fantastic time for entrepreneurial franchise owners to join our brands, like FFJ, and help communities everywhere embrace their personal wellness in new and different ways.”

Read more about the FFJ initial public offering here.

About Anytime Fitness

Anytime Fitness is the fastest-growing gym franchise in the world, averaging 300 new gyms per year while serving 4.2 million members at more than 4,800 gyms and is the only franchise of any kind to have locations on all seven continents. Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Anytime Fitness prides itself on providing its members with convenient fitness options and friendly, personal service in well-maintained facilities that feature top-quality exercise equipment. Anytime Fitness gyms are now open in 32 countries. All franchised gyms are individually owned and operated and features the “Anywhere Access” policy which allows members access to any Anytime Fitness gym worldwide. For more information, visit www.anytimefitness.com.

About Self Esteem Brands

Our purpose is to improve the self-esteem of the world. Self Esteem Brands (SEB) is the parent company of Anytime Fitness, LLC (the world’s largest fitness franchise), Basecamp Fitness, LLC, The Bar Method, LLC and Waxing the City Worldwide, LLC. Combined, most of our more than 5,000 franchise locations are locally operated across 32 countries worldwide by independent, small business owners. SEB is also the parent company to affiliates Provision Security Solutions and Healthy Contributions. Leading with a culture anchored in the values of people, purpose, performance and play, plus a charitable focus through the HeartFirst Foundation®, SEB seeks to enrich the lives of all who interact with our brands and businesses. Our vision is a world of self-esteem for every human to rise from their challenges. For more information, visit www.sebrands.com.