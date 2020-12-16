New Year, New You: Maria Sophocles, MD Shares New Trends to Promote Health and Wellness for Women in 2021

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With 2021 around the corner, many people may be reconsidering their health routines and habits that are better off left behind. Maria Sophocles, MD, Gynecologist and Sexual Medicine Specialist of Women’s Healthcare of Princeton, clarifies misinformed trends from the past year and offers recommendations to increase health and wellness as we enter 2021.

“The year 2020 was challenging for all of us: physically, mentally and emotionally. Looking ahead offers a chance to rethink and take control of many facets of our health,” says Sophocles. “There are many trends on the horizon to help us improve in the new year with new products to prioritize both pleasure and sexual wellness. And let’s not forget key takeaways from some of the not-so-great trends we saw this year.”

Top trends in 2021 and lessons learned include:

“The most important thing you can do is be proactive, be practical, take control of your health, and, as always, consult with a healthcare professional with any questions or concerns,” adds Sophocles.