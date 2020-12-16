Ovarian Cancer Disease Insights and Market Report 2020-2026 Featuring AstraZeneca, Clovis Oncology, Zai Lab, Tesaro, Mersana Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, ImmunoGen, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Ovarian Cancer - Disease Insights and Market Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Ovarian cancer: Disease Insights and Market Forecasts to 2026" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology of Ovarian cancer disease in the US, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK), and Japan and the historical & forecasted market size, for Ovarian cancer, drug wise in $ sales and patient numbers at global level and in the US, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK), Australia and Canada till 2026.

Disease Indication Overview:

This section of the report gives the overview of Ovarian cancer disease indication in detail. The section highlights the basic definition, causes and symptoms of disease and details the types of Ovarian cancer disease. Further details on the profile of Ovarian cancer patients, Symptoms experienced by the patients, and disease progression in patients are outlined in the report. The report further highlights the multiple methods through which the patient can be diagnosed for Ovarian cancer disease.

Epidemiology Forecasts to 2026:

This section of the report provides the overview of Ovarian cancer diagnosed prevalent and treated patients in the US, EU5 and Japan market year wise starting from 2018 till 2026. The epidemiology numbers in the report have been derived based on numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Drugs Overview and Attribute Analysis:

This part of the report highlights the importance of factors influencing the physician prescription decisions in Ovarian cancer disease including efficacy factors, Tolerability factors, Monitoring requirements and pricing factors.

The report further details the drugs prescribed or expected to be prescribed in Ovarian cancer disease by the physicians in terms of details about the formulation, molecule, mode of administration and mechanism of action of the drugs, their patent and trial details and the expected impact of drug in the Ovarian cancer market.

The report further conducts a detailed drug attribute analysis of the drugs currently prescribed or expected to be prescribed in the disease on the parameters of Efficacy, Safety and Tolerability, Convenience of Monitoring and Dosing and Drug's coverage of the target patient pool.

Drugs and Market Forecast to 2026:

The report in its last section provides sales and patient numbers forecast for the overall Ovarian cancer market and drug wise forecasts from 2018 till 2026 at Global level and in the US, EU5, Australia and Canada markets. The forecasts are developed based on the detailed drug attribute analysis, as shared in the previous section.

It is important to note that the Forecasts are not based on simple projections, and are developed meticulously based on a complex forecasting model, using multiple assumptions related to launch dates of the products in the market, price of the products, adherence and compliance rates of the products, dosages of the products etc. The forecast models are at the country level and can be developed at the regional level as well.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Lists of Tables & Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Key Metrics

3. Disease Overview

3.1 Disease Definition

3.2 Disease Etiology and Pathophysiology

3.2.1 Etiology

3.2.2 Pathophysiology

3.2.3 Impact on Quality of Life

3.3 Symptoms of the Disease

3.4 Disease Diagnosis

3.5 Treatment Guidelines

3.6 Key unmet needs

4. Disease Epidemiology

4.1 Patient Number projections by Country

4.1.1 France

4.1.2 Germany

4.1.3 Italy

4.1.4 Spain

4.1.5 United Kingdom

4.1.6 United States

4.1.7 Japan

5 Physician's Insights

5.1 Factors impacting a physician's prescription decision:

5.1.1 Efficacy

5.1.2 Safety

5.1.3 Monitoring requirements

5.1.4 Pricing and Reimbursement

6 Competitive Assessment and Attribute Analysis - Key Therapies

6.1 Lynparza

6.1.1 Overview

6.1.2 Patent Information

6.1.3 Clinical Status and Trial Details

6.1.4 Attribute Analysis

6.1.5 Impact of Drug on the market

6.2 Zejula

6.3 Fluzoparib

6.4 Rubraca

6.5 Mirvetuximab Soravtansine

6.6 XMT-1536

6.7 AsiDNA

7. Pipeline Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Strategic Review of the Pipeline

7.3 Pipeline analysis by Phases of Development

7.3.1 NDA/BLA Filed

7.3.2 Phase III Pipeline

7.3.3 Phase II Pipeline

7.3.4 Phase I Pipeline

7.3.5 Preclinical Pipeline

7.3.6 Discovery Pipeline

7.4 Pipeline Analysis by Mechanism of Action

7.5 Pipeline Analysis by Novelty of Mechanism of Action

7.6 Suspended and Terminated products

8. Market Outlook

8.1 Major Markets Overview

8.1.1 Sales Forecast 2018-2026

8.1.2 Patient Forecast 2018-2026

8.2 Analysis by Country Sales and Patients forecast 2018-2026

8.2.1 France

8.2.2 Germany

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 Spain

8.2.5 United Kingdom

8.2.6 United States

8.2.7 Japan

8.3 Key events

8.4 Key Growth Drivers and Barriers

9 Sales and Patient Forecast for Key Drugs Forecasts till 2026

9.1 Lynparza

9.1.1 Value sales in USD for Ovarian cancer Disease

9.1.2 Value sales by key Geographies in USD

9.1.3 Absolute Patient Numbers in Ovarian cancer Disease

9.1.4 Patient Numbers by key Geographies

9.2 Zejula

9.3 Fluzoparib

9.4 Rubraca

9.5 Mirvetuximab Soravtansine

9.6 XMT-1536

9.7 Asi-DNA

10. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

AstraZeneca

Clovis Oncology

Zai Lab

Tesaro

Mersana Therapeutics

GlaxoSmithKline

ImmunoGen

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4dbc43