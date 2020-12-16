AM Best Maintains Under Review With Negative Implications Status for StarStone Insurance Bermuda Limited and StarStone Insurance SE

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has maintained the under review with negative implications status for the Financial Strength Ratings (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” of StarStone Insurance Bermuda Limited (SIBL) (Bermuda) and StarStone Insurance SE (SISE) (Liechtenstein).

These Credit Rating (rating) actions follow the re-capitalisation by third parties of StarStone Specialty Insurance Company (SSIC) (Wilmington, DE) and StarStone National Insurance Company (SNIC) (Wilmington, DE) on 30 November 2020, which diluted SIBL’s majority stakes in the companies to a minority share. In addition, SIBL has agreed to sell StarStone Underwriting Limited, including the right to operate Syndicate 1301, although it will retain and run off the syndicate’s 2020 and prior years of account. SIBL and SISE are expected to be run-off in an orderly manner.

While AM Best expects Enstar Group Limited to support the runoff of SIBL and SISE, there is uncertainty surrounding the risk-adjusted capitalisation of the companies following the restructuring of the group. In addition, there may be negative pressure on the business profile assessments of these companies, given the run-off nature of the remaining business.

