KBRA Assigns Ratings to Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares Issued by Six Calamos Closed-End Funds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns ratings of AA- to the outstanding Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares (MRPS) issued by six closed-end funds managed by Calamos Advisors LLC (Calamos):

Calamos Closed-End Funds Fund Name Ticker Fund Inception Geography Strategic Focus MRPS Series Average Total Asset Coverage1 KBRA Rating Calamos Global Total Return Fund CGO 2005 Global Equities A, B, C 313% AA- Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund CCD 2015 North America Convertibles A, B, C 307% AA- Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund CSQ 2004 North America Equities A, B, C 312% AA- Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund CHW 2007 Global Equities, Convertibles A, B, C 312% AA- Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund CHY 2003 North America Convertibles, High Yield A, B, C 308% AA- Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund CHI 2002 North America Convertibles A, B, C 305% AA-

1Average Total Asset Coverage calculated for times when MRPS have been outstanding.

The Funds were established by Calamos as diversified, closed-end management investment companies under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act). The Funds are each traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market exchange under their respective tickers.

The ratings assigned to the MRPS are driven by a combination of the Funds’ historically strong asset coverage ratios and liquidity coupled with Calamos’ demonstrated management capabilities. Historically, total asset coverage has averaged above 300% for all of the Funds which is meaningfully above the 1940 Act 200% total leverage threshold. Even during periods of economic stress, Calamos has shown its ability to manage leverage effectively.

