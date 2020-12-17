Global Personal Care Ingredients Market Research 2020-2024|Post Pandemic Industry Impact Analysis|Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Personal Care Ingredients Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The personal care ingredients market is poised to grow by USD 2.04 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

The report on the personal care ingredients market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising popularity of skincare cosmeceuticals.

The personal care ingredients market analysis includes the product, application, and geography landscape. This study identifies the introduction of multifunctional products as one of the prime reasons driving the personal care ingredients market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The personal care ingredients market covers the following areas:

Personal Care Ingredients Market Sizing

Personal Care Ingredients Market Forecast

Personal Care Ingredients Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Akzo Nobel NV

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

Clariant International Ltd.

Croda International Plc

Dow Inc.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Evonik Industries AG

Koninklijke DSM NV

Solvay SA

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Surfactants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Conditioning agents - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Emollients - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Control agents - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Skin care - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hair care - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Oral care - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Akzo Nobel NV

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

Clariant International Ltd.

Croda International Plc

Dow Inc.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Evonik Industries AG

Koninklijke DSM NV

Solvay SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.