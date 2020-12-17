Global Personal Care Ingredients Market Research 2020-2024|Post Pandemic Industry Impact Analysis|Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The personal care ingredients market is poised to grow by USD 2.04 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.
The report on the personal care ingredients market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising popularity of skincare cosmeceuticals.
The personal care ingredients market analysis includes the product, application, and geography landscape. This study identifies the introduction of multifunctional products as one of the prime reasons driving the personal care ingredients market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The personal care ingredients market covers the following areas:
Personal Care Ingredients Market Sizing
Personal Care Ingredients Market Forecast
Personal Care Ingredients Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Akzo Nobel NV
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- BASF SE
- Clariant International Ltd.
- Croda International Plc
- Dow Inc.
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- Solvay SA
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Surfactants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Conditioning agents - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Emollients - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Control agents - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Skin care - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hair care - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Oral care - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
