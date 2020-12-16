Preservica Announces New Free-forever Digital Preservation Solution

Preservica Starter, a brand new set of FREE (forever) and low-cost (from $199 per month) digital preservation solutions, making it easy and affordable for institutions of all sizes to preserve, curate and share digital content online in minutes. (Photo: Business Wire)

Starter edition combines Preservica’s trusted and powerful active digital preservation technology with an all-new intuitive user interface. This short video shows it is easy for archivists and records managers to quickly build a digital archive to showcase to colleagues, stakeholders and the public.

Starter edition combines Preservica’s trusted and powerful active digital preservation technology with an all-new intuitive user interface. This short video shows it is easy for archivists and records managers to quickly build a digital archive to showcase to colleagues, stakeholders and the public.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Preservica is pleased to announce Preservica Starter, a brand new set of FREE (forever) and low-cost (from $199 per month) digital preservation solutions, making it easy and affordable for institutions of all sizes to preserve, curate and share digital content online in minutes.

The first 250 users of the new free 5GB Starter edition will also be automatically enrolled in a free of charge digital preservation training series starting January 2021, where they will join fellow archivists, records managers and Preservica experts to explore the practical steps of building a digital preservation archive using Starter.

Digital preservation made easy.

Starter edition combines Preservica’s trusted and powerful active digital preservation technology with an all-new intuitive user interface. This makes it easy for archivists and records managers to quickly build a digital archive to showcase to colleagues, stakeholders and the public, safe in the knowledge that all the vital steps to keep content safe and usable over decades are automatically taken care of.

The free solution is fully hosted in the cloud with 5GB of secure AWS storage, with no software downloads required. All stored data is highly resilient and includes duplicate copies to ensure integrity and accessibility.

Designed by archivists for archivists.

Preservica Starter solutions are the result of close collaboration between the archives and records management community and Preservica, with dozens of participants from academic, public sector and culture and heritage institutions contributing to its design and testing using real digital collections.

“I never thought I would say this about digital preservation, but Preservica’s Starter edition is fun,” says Limestone County, Alabama Archivist Rebekah Davis, an early participant in the design of the new solution. “It’s easy to use and has great features that I enjoy working with to upload, organize and enrich our collections of government records, as well as historical videos and special collections.”

Preservica CEO Mike Quinn adds, “In a year in which the records and archival community has had to pivot to working from home, document world-changing events as they are being made and make materials available online, the importance of digital archiving and being digitally savvy has never been more important. It is one of the reasons why we wanted to make digital preservation accessible to every archive and include free best practice workshops.”

Learn more and sign up to use the FREE 5GB Preservica Starter edition (it’s free forever, not a trial, no credit cards and no software to download) now by visiting: https://starter.preservica.com/.

Preservica Starter at a glance:

Upload, preserve, organize and share your content online in minutes

Quickly get content safely in alignment with NDSA levels and OAIS

Transform files into recommended preservation formats on upload

Instantly render hundreds of formats without the original application

Easily organize your collections and enrich metadata on demand

Engage your audience online with easy sharing and discovery

Control which assets and folders are private or public

Learn about digital preservation practices as you go

Quickly demonstrate the value of digital preservation to your stakeholders

Everything you need in one simple and intuitive application

Start now with free 5GB Starter edition

About Preservica

With offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Oxford, U.K., Preservica is changing the way the world future-proofs and accesses critical long-term digital information – enabling organizations to drive innovation, confidently meet compliance and legal requirements and safeguard digital content of unique cultural and brand importance.

Our world-leading cloud-hosted (SaaS) and on-premise active digital preservation software is trusted by a rapidly growing customer base of organizations across the globe, from major corporations, to government bodies, and iconic cultural institutions, including HSBC, Associated Press, British Telecom, Yale, MoMA, 22 US state archives and 15 national and pan-national archives.