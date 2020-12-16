GO Where Others Can’t with Metabo HPT’s New Sub-Compact Lineup

When time and space are tight, this sub-compact cordless power tool lineup gives the green light to GO with extraordinary power and torque in a remarkably compact size. This 2-piece kit (KC18DDX) includes an 18V Sub-Compact Cordless Drill (DS18DDX), an 18V Sub-Compact Impact Driver (WH18DDX), two 1.5Ah Lithium Ion batteries, charger, Phillips bit and a carrying bag to store and transport the tools when on the GO. (Photo: Business Wire)

When time and space are tight, this sub-compact cordless power tool lineup gives the green light to GO with extraordinary power and torque in a remarkably compact size. This 2-piece kit (KC18DDX) includes an 18V Sub-Compact Cordless Drill (DS18DDX), an 18V Sub-Compact Impact Driver (WH18DDX), two 1.5Ah Lithium Ion batteries, charger, Phillips bit and a carrying bag to store and transport the tools when on the GO. (Photo: Business Wire)

BRASELTON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metabo HPT today announced the launch of a new 18V Sub-Compact series. When time and space are tight, this sub-compact lineup gives the green light to GO with extraordinary power and torque in a remarkably compact size. The lineup launches with an 18-Volt Sub-Compact drill (DS18DDX), an 18-Volt Sub-Compact Impact Driver (WH18DDX), and a 2-piece combo kit (KC18DDX) that includes both tools. This new series is part of the MultiVolt™ System of 18V and 36V tools from Metabo HPT that allow users to GO where others can’t.

Metabo HPT’s sub-compact series of tools are ideal for professionals who often work where space is limited. They are conveniently sized for any project around the home or jobsite where compact and lightweight tools are easy to grab and go.

The DS18DDX 18V Sub-Compact Cordless Drill allows for precise power in the smallest of spaces. It delivers best in its class power with an impressive 485 in-lbs of turning torque. At only 6.2” in length and weighing only 1.9 lbs, this sub-compact drill is 25% shorter* and 20% lighter* than its predecessor. The responsive variable speed trigger provides ultimate user control, while its powerful brushless motor can achieve up to 36% more speed* with a maximum no-load speed of 0-1,700 RPM. The DS18DDX cordless drill is designed with an ergonomic grip and center balanced design for ultimate user comfort, especially during prolonged or overhead use. When working in dimly lit spaces, the LED light provides substantial brightness to illuminate the work area. MSRP $129.

The WH18DDX 18V Sub-Compact Impact Driver is lightweight and packs a punch in small spaces. It delivers best in its class speed up to 33% faster** and with 25% more impacts per minute** in an ultra-lightweight, compact design. At only 5.3” in length and weighing only 1.8lbs, this sub-compact impact driver is 20% shorter** and 15% lighter** than its predecessor. Go keyless with the ¼” hex drive that ensures a strong grip and makes bit replacements quick and easy. The powerful brushless motor produces up to 1,240 in-lbs of torque, 3,200 max RPM and 4,000 max BPM ideal for tackling a variety of applications, such as sinking screws and tightening or loosening bolts in hard-to-reach spaces. The bright LED light illuminates the workspace so you can get the job done, even in dark workspaces. MSRP $139.

The KC18DDX 2-piece Combo Kit includes the 18V Sub-Compact Cordless Drill (DS18DDX), 18V Sub-Compact Impact Driver (WH18DDX), two (2) 1.5Ah Lithium Ion batteries, charger, a #2 Phillips bit, and carrying bag to store and transport the tools when on the GO. MSRP $179.

GO with confidence when using Metabo HPT’s Sub-Compact series. The tools are covered by a Lifetime Lithium Ion tool body warranty, 2-year Lithium Ion battery warranty, and 1-year charger warranty for ultimate peace of mind.

*compared to DS18DGL

**compared to WH18DGL