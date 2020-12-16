Aspira Announces the Winners of America’s State Parks 2020 Photo Contest

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Together with the National Association of State Park Directors (NASPD), Aspira® is proud to share the winners of the fourth annual America’s State Parks 2020 Photo Contest. The two-month contest received its highest number of submissions since its launch in 2017, with over 13,000 photo submitted in five categories, including: Activities, Wildlife, Family & Friends, Camping, and Scenic & Seasons.

The judging panel was encouraged to see the true spirit of America’s State Parks reflected in the photos, including their contribution to the nation’s environment, heritage, health, and economy.

Qualifying submissions were judged based on originality, artistic composition, technical quality, and whether or not the photograph showcases the best of America's State Parks camping and outdoor activities.

The grand prize winning photo was submitted by Thomas Moors and was taken in Gorges State Park in North Carolina. This year’s grand prize package, provided by Igloo, was valued at over $3,300 and included the Igloo Everything-You-Need Prize Pack and a Canon EOS 6D Mark II DSLR camera.

“The photo contest’s growing popularity is reflective of the positive, inclusive, and healthy activities our nation’s state parks continue to provide. This year’s photos are a great representation of how these parks are bringing people together as we continue to embrace responsible and safe recreation,” said Lewis Ledford, Executive Director at National Association of State Park Directors.

NASPD engaged its trusted partner, Aspira®, to manage the operations and promotion for the contest. Aspira, the leading provider of technology and marketing services to park and conservation agencies across North America, leveraged its popular online outdoors marketplace, ReserveAmerica.com, to increase awareness of America’s State Parks photo contest.

“Aspira is proud to give back to America’s State Parks and sponsor the photo contest for the fourth year in a row. It’s exciting to see park visitors engage in new, innovative ways, thanks to opportunities provided by state park leadership, staff, and volunteers,” said Mark Trivette, Chief Executive Officer at Aspira.

About NASPD

The National Association of State Park Directors (NASPD) is devoted to helping state park systems effectively manage and administer their state park system. The mission of the Association is to promote and advance the state park systems of America for their own significance, as well as for their important contributions to the nation’s environment, heritage, health and economy. For more information, visit www.stateparks.org.

About Aspira

Aspira is the leading provider of systems and services that enable management of outdoor recreation resources. Our comprehensive suite of reservation and licensing technology and service solutions, including www.ReserveAmerica.com, are used by government and private entities across North America to enable consumers to research and reserve their next outdoor adventure, whether that be an overnight stay at a campground or obtaining a fishing or hunting permit or license. Aspira is headquartered in Dallas, TX with eight offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.AspiraConnect.com.

