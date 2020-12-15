Richard & Demi Weitz of RWQuarantunes Bring Huge Star Power to Support Make-A-Wish Greater LA

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RWQuarantunes, the star-studded, virtual benefit series hosted by top agent Richard Weitz and his 17-year-old daughter Demi, held one of its most successful events yet for Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles. The fundraiser brought together the entertainment community, donors, wish families, and corporations to help grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. This special holiday edition of RWQuarantunes featured many high-profile guests including Calais Campbell, Macaulay Culkin, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Josh Groban, Mark Hamill, Kevin Hart, Jimmy Jam, Tori Kelly, Clayton Kershaw, John Legend, Darlene Love, Dave Roberts, Rev Run, the cast of Jingle Jangle and the original and new cast of Saved by the Bell among many, many more. Celebrity guests performed via Zoom from home and virtually interacted with wish children while raising money to support Make-A-Wish.

“We are deeply appreciative of Richard and Demi Weitz’s support of Make-A-Wish Greater LA and the families we serve,” said Mike Kallhoff, President & CEO, Make-A-Wish Greater LA. “They have managed to tap into the soul of the entertainment community to raise funds at a vital time for our nonprofit mission. With the pandemic devastating our ability to fundraise to reach children with critical illnesses, the event was the shot in the arm we needed to grant hundreds of wishes in the new year.”

Many guests generously supported the event with $25,000 donations including:

Camilla & Perry Hollowell

Jacqueline Glass & Family

JLL Capital Markets

Mila & Ashton Kutcher

Miramax (Bill Block & Thom Zadra)

Nickelodeon & Paramount (Dave Bruson & Jennifer Lynch)

Phillip Gross

Rocio & Calais Campbell

The Walt Disney Company

Tricia & Mark Justice

Viviane & Anthony Woodcock

To support wish children this holiday season, visit makeawishla.org

ABOUT MAKE-A-WISH GREATER LOS ANGELES

Founded in 1983, Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles has granted over 10,000 wishes to children in Los Angeles County. Annually in Los Angeles, the chapter typically grants over 200 wishes locally, and facilitates over 350 wishes for children from all over the world whose wish is to come to Los Angeles. Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles is part of Make-A-Wish America, a national organization that grants the wishes of children with critical illnesses. Make-A-Wish America is one of the world's leading children's charities, serving children in every community in the United States and its territories. For more information visit la.wish.org or see us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.