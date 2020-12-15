As COVID-19 Vaccine is Deployed, WattIQ Launches Predictive Lab Freezer Monitoring Solution

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--What if your laboratory freezer monitoring solution could tell you the temperature as well as the condition of your freezer to alert you of potential device failures? This question is on the minds of sites across the country storing and distributing the COVID-19 vaccine from several pharmaceutical companies as they prepare to maintain precise freezer conditions. WattIQ, maker of enterprise-grade device monitoring technology for the life sciences industry, today announced the commercial availability of a new solution to monitor the condition of freezers and refrigerators. Building on the original application of WattIQ’s power monitoring solution that provided insight into energy efficiency over the life of a freezer, the expanded solution now offers insights into freezers with the best reliability, fastest recovery times, best efficiency, and lowest cost of ownership across any make or model. See WattIQ’s video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q6CBmn4ZPqw

From the latest vaccine technologies to high value samples in life sciences, the need to have confidence in monitoring the fleet of refrigerated devices is more critical than ever. Existing solutions traditionally only monitor temperature and door openings which tend to be more reactive than proactive. The lack of insight on the reliability, efficiency and temperature stability across a fleet of freezers results in unplanned failure, loss of irreplaceable product and excess redundancy in the fleet. WattIQ now enables customers to take the guesswork out of the safest freezer for everything from protecting life-saving vaccines to powering cost-saving procurement decisions with data.

Earlier this year, WattIQ announced the commercial availability of the world’s first scalable, enterprise-grade IoT solution for asset utilization and condition monitoring built around smart plugs.

WattIQ’s low-touch solutions get assets connected to the network in just minutes. Within 60 seconds of being connected, power, temperature and door sensor data for the asset is visible. It is also possible to pilot or fully deploy the technology without the need to invite WattIQ onsite. The WattIQ system is both manufacturer- and device type-agnostic and can scale from tens to thousands of assets within a building or across multiple sites. The centralized dashboard enables easy management of the smart plugs, as well as insights from an individual asset to an aggregated asset class or department view.

About WattIQ:

WattIQ, formerly known as Ibis Networks, is the only enterprise-grade IoT solution that connects thousands of unconnected electrical assets, making it possible for the first time to monitor utilization, health, safety, and location using a single device, the smart plug. The data generated helps customers in pharma, biotech, and other industries to enable asset sharing, make critical procurement and maintenance contract decisions, prevent unplanned device failures, and protect valuable products and science. For more information, visit WattIQ at www.wattiq.io and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.