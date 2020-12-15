The Worldwide Breast Augmentation Industry is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 13.4% Between 2020 and 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Breast Augmentation Market by Product (Silicone Breast Implant, Saline Breast Implant), Shape (Anatomical, Round), Surface (Smooth, Textured), Procedure (Inframammary Fold, Trans-axillary), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The breast augmentation market is expected to reach 1,691.7 million by 2025 from USD 900.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.4%.

Growth in this market is driven by the increasing number of breast augmentation procedures and rising awareness of cosmetic surgery. On the other hand, the social and ethical issues associated with cosmetic surgery is a major market challenge.

Silicone implant segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on the product, the breast augmentation market is segmented into silicone breast implant and saline breast implant. The silicone breast implant segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing number of breast augmentation procedures is the major factor supporting the growth of this segment.

Smooth surface segment to register the highest growth in the breast augmentation market during the forecast period.

Based on the surface, the breast augmentation market is segmented into smooth and textured surfaces. The smooth surface segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the breast augmentation market during the forecast period. The increasing number of breast augmentation procedures and increasing awareness of cosmetic procedures are the major factors supporting the growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In this report, the breast augmentation market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing number of breast augmentation procedures, rising awareness of cosmetic procedures, and medical tourism.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Number of Breast Augmentation Procedures

Increasing Awareness of Cosmetic Surgery

Restraints

Clinical Risks and Complications Associated with Breast Augmentation Procedures

Alternative Non-Surgical Methods

Opportunities

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

Development of 3D-Printed Implants

Challenges

Social and Ethical Issues Associated with Cosmetic Surgery

Impact of Covid-19 on the Breast Augmentation Market

