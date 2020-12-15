Verishop Launches 'Shop Party' Feature for Online Video Shopping with Friends

For the first time ever, consumers can hang out and shop with their friends online, in one place, with Verishop. In the new iOS app feature called “Shop Party,” users can hang out over video chat, explore products and shoppable content, see what others are browsing to shop together, and checkout with Verishop’s best-in-class commerce experience. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the first time ever, consumers can hang out and shop with their friends online, in one place, with Verishop. Today, we are launching a new iOS app feature called “Shop Party,” where users can hang out over video chat, explore products and shoppable content, see what others are browsing to shop together, and checkout with Verishop’s best-in-class commerce experience.

We started Verishop with a simple vision: Make online shopping fun and easy for everyone. In the two years since our founding, our team has been working relentlessly to change the way we shop online. We now offer world-class convenience with free shipping, free returns, 24/7 customer care and a best-price guarantee on products from a large selection of direct-to-consumer, independent and traditional brands. This year, we launched a shoppable content feed, and today we are taking another step to make shopping more social and more fun.

Until now, online shopping has been lonely. It’s brought the benefits of accessing a wide variety of products with the convenience of being shipped to your door -- but it’s stripped out all human connection. With Shop Party, we’re bringing you all three. Our users can go shopping with their friends and hang out at the same time. Meanwhile, our brand partners, industry experts and stylists can easily host a Shop Party for individual or small group shopping and education sessions.

How it works:

Invite your friends, up to 5 total, to your very own party. Pick the time, date and inspiration

Join a two-way conversation over video or audio chat, and shop at the same time

Explore the shoppable content feed, your saved collection or specific products from the more-than-1000 brands we carry

Share your screen so your friends can see what you’re browsing with a design that balances social interaction and your commerce experience -- and optimizes for fun

Add products to your cart and see what’s in your friends’ carts. You can even give additional feedback by favoriting items in your friends’ carts

Don’t worry about sensitive information: We hide prices, sizes and all your personal information at checkout

Checkout! And know that you’re getting Verishop’s fast, free shipping, free returns, 24/7 customer care and best price guarantee all in the same app

Whether it’s holiday shopping with family, getting fashion advice from friends, eliciting apartment decorating help from the design-savvy people in your life, or just hanging out and in need of something to do, go shopping together again with Shop Party.

At Verishop, we want to be there for every moment of your online shopping journey. Whether that’s shopping with friends through Shop Party, finding inspiration for your life in our shoppable content feed, showing off your style choices on your own profile, or searching for and buying a quality product.

