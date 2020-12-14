Spinning® Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Peloton

VENICE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mad Dogg Athletics, the creators of the Spinning® and the indoor cycling category, has sued Peloton Interactive for patent infringement in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. For the past 25 years, Spinning has maintained its role as a global leader in indoor cycling bikes, education and programs through a network of thousands of gyms and studios worldwide and a comprehensive line of connected bikes built for the home. The lawsuit alleges that Peloton’s Bike and Bike+ infringe U.S. Patent Nos. 9,694,240 and 10,137,328. The patents are directed to core features of an exercise bike designed to bring the experience of an instructor-led class into the rider’s home.

John Baudhuin, co-founder and CEO of Mad Dogg Athletics said, “We revolutionized the indoor cycling category in 2008 with the eSpinner® bike which featured the world’s first touch-screen display designed to bring instructor-led coaching and power training straight to the rider’s home. Peloton has built its business by freeriding on Mad Dogg’s patent-protected innovations. Peloton cannot compete in the category that Mad Dogg created by trampling on Mad Dogg’s rights.”

In 1994, cyclists and entrepreneurs John Baudhuin and Johnny Goldberg (affectionately known as “Johnny G” in the Spinning community) founded Mad Dogg Athletics to develop the Spinning® indoor cycling program and the first of its kind Spinner® line of indoor cycling bikes. When John and Johnny G started manufacturing bikes in a garage a few years earlier, they never imagined their cycling-based program would one day become a global fitness phenomenon. As cyclists, the two were looking to build a better stationary bike for cycling training, and together they built the first “Spinner” bike using the ergonomics and geometry of a real road bike. By incorporating a high-quality rigid steel frame and components found on traditional road bikes like aluminum cranks, shift levers to adjust resistance, clipless pedals, aerodynamic handlebars and racing saddles, John and Johnny created the first indoor cycling rides that simulated the feel of riding in a pack out on the road. Today, Mad Dogg Athletics continues to lead the industry with innovations driven to meet the needs and expectations of the most demanding clubs and studios around the world as well as dedicated indoor cycling enthusiasts at home.

About Mad Dogg Athletics and Spinning®

Born from the road, Mad Dogg Athletics—known throughout the world as Spinning®—created the indoor cycling industry over 25 years ago as a quest to find a new way to train indoors with expert coaching designed to help individuals of all ages and abilities get the most out of every ride. As the worldwide leader in indoor cycling bikes and instructor education, Spinning has trained more than 300,000 instructors and has reached millions of enthusiasts worldwide through a network of thousands of fitness gyms and studios. In addition to its complete line of commercial bikes manufactured by Precor, Spinning manufactures a comprehensive line of connected home Spinner® bikes, all linked to expert coaching and motivating class content through the company’s Spinning Digital and Spinning Digital+ platforms. The Spinning Digital and Digital+ apps feature top instructors and every aspect of a great studio ride into a variety of classes that are easy to access on any phone, tablet or smart TV.