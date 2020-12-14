Phone2Action Completes Second Acquisition This Quarter; Acquires KnowWho, the Largest and Most Accurate Directory of Public Officials

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phone2Action, the leading public affairs and government relations technology platform, has acquired KnowWho, the world’s largest directory of public officials and influencers. Today’s acquisition comes on the heels of Phone2Action’s early November purchase of GovPredict, a technology company that provides legislative, regulatory, and campaign finance intelligence. Bruce Brownson, CEO of KnowWho, will join the Phone2Action management team.

By combining Phone2Action’s cutting-edge digital advocacy and communications tools, KnowWho’s extensive database of local, state and federal legislators, and GovPredict’s in-depth issue monitoring and alerting into a single solution, Phone2Action now provides the most comprehensive government relations and public affairs solution available today.

“Government relations and public affairs leaders have never faced such a tumultuous time as they do right now,” said Jeb Ory, CEO of Phone2Action. “Their need for real-time, up-to-date intelligence and razor-sharp engagement tools has never been more pressing. With the addition of KnowWho and GovPredict to the Phone2Action family, we are the company best positioned to help our customers identify opportunities, while also navigating and mitigating federal, state, and local legislative and regulatory risks.”

With the acquisition of KnowWho, Phone2Action customers will now be able to access the most expansive and up-to-date data on policymakers and influencers. This means that Phone2Action customers will have access to the world’s leading advocacy technology, one of the broadest sets of local, state, and federal legislative and regulatory intelligence, and now, data about lawmakers and regulators in the US and in Europe. The result is better intelligence and a dramatically increased field of vision, allowing government relations and public affairs teams to operate with confidence on one platform serving as the system of record for all government relations activity. Additionally, for those organizations that have built their government affairs technology on the Salesforce CRM, the KnowWho directories are natively available via the Salesforce AppExchange.

“Data powers the government relations field, plain and simple,” said Bruce Brownson, CEO and Founder of KnowWho. “Phone2Action now directly maintains all the data that matters to government relations professionals today - and the capacity to meet the future needs of tomorrow - making it the market leader in an industry experiencing rapid growth and accelerating consolidation.”

Phone2Action has seen explosive growth in the past year, adding more than 400 new clients, including eBay, Eriscsson, Liberty Mutual, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, and the Leadership Conference on Human Rights. The combined company is now poised to become the standard for government relations professionals.

“Knowing who the key policy-makers are matters, and helping our clients make sense of evolving and emerging policies, as well as who can influence those policies can make a huge difference in how an organization navigates their government affairs. Joining forces with KnowWho accelerates us down that path,” said Ximena Hartsock, co-founder, Phone2Action.

Phone2Action was launched by Jeb Ory and Ximena Hartsock in 2013. In 2019, Frontier Growth, a Charlotte-based growth equity firm, made a strategic investment in the company.

About Phone2Action

Phone2Action is a comprehensive digital engagement and communications platform for grassroots advocacy, public affairs and government relations. Phone2Action's innovative, user-friendly products make government participation accessible in the digital age. The world’s leading nonprofits, associations and companies have used Phone2Action to build their advocacy programs and support their public policy goals since 2013. The Phone2Action platform includes solutions for legislative tracking and alerting, donor insight, grassroots advocacy, GOTV, strategic communications and stakeholder engagement. For more information, please visit: www.phone2action.com.

About KnowWho

KnowWho is a provider of legislator, executive branch and staffer data to the government relations and public affairs professions. KnowWho has been helping government relations, lobbying firms, advocacy groups, library patrons and the government itself, connect with elected officials and their staff for more than 15 years. The company’s primary goal has always been to compile and maintain the most complete and up-to-date database of contact, and biographical data available from a single, reliable source.