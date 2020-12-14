Sansar Amplifies Virtual Live With the Launch of Tipping, Mobile, and Browser for the Lost Horizon Series Celebrating Diversity & Inclusion

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sansar, the premiere virtual venue for live events, launches their December slate of concerts with historic partner UK music festival Lost Horizon, premiering a diverse lineup of international artists. The sprawling Lost Horizon multiverse, created by the team behind Glastonbury’s legendary Shangri-La, will host a slate of epic proportions with stunning venues, multiple stages and art installations focused on freedom of expression.

Kicking off this month’s eclectic series, Sansar launches their Browser function which allows concert goers to experience fully immersive events on any Mac, PC or other device that has an internet connection, in addition to mobile and VR devices.

Sansar will also premiere Artist Tipping, allowing fans to shower performers not only with love emotes but cash tips from $.01-$50. Sansar is the first virtual live event platform to offer such revenue generation to an artist, in addition to ticketing and virtual merchandise sales.

With Covid ravaging the arts community, Sansar has made it a priority to develop technology that allows performers to generate revenue in the same ways they would have IRL. Sheri Bryant, President of Sansar says:

“Today, when musicians are amongst the hardest hit, Sansar is focused on ways artists can monetize their performances with touring and festivals just about completely shut down. We’re thrilled our incredible partner Lost Horizon is bringing such a diverse and stellar lineup to a vast, global audience who is eager to see and support artists in any way they can.”

Lost Horizon December 2020 Season

16h Dec - Armada Music Box

Goldfish, Low Steppa, Tensnake

Tickets: http://sansar.com/armadamusic

18th Dec - The Martinez Brothers

The Martinez Brothers, Christian AB b2b Quest, Jaden Thompson

Tickets: http://sansar.com/martinezbrothers

19th Dec BLOND:ISH presents ABRACADABRA

Blond:ish, Differ, Malone

Tickets: http://sansar.com/blondish

22nd Dec - Krust presents: The Edge of Everything

James Lavelle, LCY, DJ Flight, Om Unit, Krust

Tickets: http://sansar.com/krust

23rd Dec - Infected Mushroom Live

Infected Mushroom Live, Bliss, Samra (Area 51)

Tickets: http://sansar.com/infectedmushroom

26th Dec – Solardo Boxing Day Special

Solardo, Claude VonStroke, Matthias Tanzmann, Eli Brown

Tickets: http://sansar.com/solardo

27th Dec - Monstercat Vs Lost Horizon

Kill the Noise, Modestep, Dirty Audio, Tisoki, REAPER, Rome in Silver

Tickets: http://sansar.com/monstercat

28th Dec - HE.SHE.THEY & Little Gay Brother present Love Is Not Cancelled

ABSOLUTE., Eats Everything, Ellen Allien, Peach, SYREETA + hosts

Tickets: http://sansar.com/littlegaybrother

29th Dec - Gas Tower presents...

Nicole Moudaber, Pan-Pot, Kittin, Hito

DJ Sneak (4 hour set)

Tickets: http://sansar.com/gastowerpresents

About Sansar & Wookey Technologies

Sansar is the premiere virtual live events platform, amplifying the magic, energy and atmosphere of live events with natural social interactions and expressive avatars. Purchased by Wookey Technologies in 2020, Sansar has emerged the leader in empowering artists to generate revenue from global audiences, while allowing fans to feel connected through a truly immersive experience. Available on any device through PC, mobile, browser, and VR (HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Valve Index), Sansar is live on another level.