Shokworks and Rivals Media Partner to Create Second-Screen Game to Benefit Celebrity Sports Foundations

Shokworks, along with gamification partner Rivals Media, has launched a season-long pro football platform with a 2x NFL Coach of the Year, NFL Hall of Famer, and NFL Super Bowl MVP. (Photo: Business Wire)

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Football fans – Does winning game tickets, sideline passes or autographed team paraphernalia by making free pre-game predictions sound like fun? Using a new app, fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders can do just that while benefitting team charities.

Shokworks, along with their gamification partner Rivals Media, have launched partnerships with both the Arians Family Foundation created by Buccaneers Coach Bruce Arians and the III and Long Foundation created by Super Bowl MVP Santonio Holmes. Rivals launched the Gridiron Charity Battle with former Raider Kenny Stabler’s XOXO Stabler Foundation earlier this season.

Using the free, innovative Rivals platform, fans can make in-game predictions on outcomes. Predictions include who will win the coin toss, or the outcome of a team’s first possession. Players can win tickets, sideline passes and autographed merchandise, plus donate directly to the charities.

Shokworks, the data-driven, design-centric web and mobile solution provider, designed and built the web-based app. Shokworks and Rivals plan to debut a mobile version of the game near the end of the 2020-2021 NFL season.

COVID has put a damper on usual fundraisers for team charities.

“ With our country still in the middle of the pandemic, we haven’t been able to have our normal events that raise funds for the Arians Family Foundation,” said Coach Arians. “ This is a great way for fans to interact with the games and help raise money for the Foundation.”

With advisors from the NBA, NFL, MLB, WWE, PlutoTV and YouTube, Rivals offers white-label games for sports and entertainment properties, driving pandemic-proof fan acquisition and engagement, revenue and charity fundraising.

“ We’re excited to partner with both the III and Long Foundation and the Arians Family Foundation,” Rivals founder John Cioe said. “ With free-to-play games the most popular in the world, and 1-in-3 interacting with sports and entertainment on a second-screen, Rivals’ platform is proving to be a gateway to the next-gen fan. We’re thrilled to use our platform to help raise money for these amazing causes.”

Shokworks CEO Alejandro Laplana added, “ We are excited to work with Rivals Media to gamify content to boost the flow of donations to team charitable causes like these. We can’t wait to debut the mobile app, which will allow fans a fun second-screen experience no matter where they enjoy the game.”