AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for Pacífico Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros S.A.

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlooks to stable from positive and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” of Pacífico Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros S.A. (PCS) (Lima, Perú).

The ratings reflect PCS’ balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The revision of the outlooks to stable reflects the turbulent economic environment in Perú created by the COVID-19 pandemic that places challenges ahead for business generation and COVID-19-related claims.

The ratings of PCS also reflect the company’s strong market share in Perú’s insurance market, as well as its comprehensive and well-diversified reinsurance program. Perú’s competitive landscape within the company’s key segments, including auto, health and life insurance, which have a limited number of insurers when compared with more-developed insurance markets, continue to limit the ratings amid the current economic crisis.

PCS is Perú’s second-largest insurer with a market share of 26.2%. As of October 2020, life insurance composed 55% of the company’s business portfolio, with non-life insurance making up the remaining 45%. Its ultimate parent is Peru’s largest financial holding company, Credicorp Ltd. [NYSE: BAP], which had USD 57 billion in assets as of December 2019.

After three years of consolidating its life and property/casualty (P/C) business into PCS, the company has maintained its risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). PCS benefits from risk mitigation achieved through diversification and a robust and comprehensive reinsurance program with highly rated reinsurers.

PCS has maintained adequate operating performance, with life-side investment products contributing to growth with a slight increase in benefits paid. Nevertheless, the results posted as of October 2020 reflect the impact of COVID-19 in the benefits paid tied to life insurance, particularly those related to pension plans, driving the change in outlooks to stable. AM Best expect some challenges ahead in business generation, but management capabilities seem capable to limit the impact of COVID-19 in the portfolio through adjustments in underwriting and aiming for positive technical results across all major segments.

Positive rating actions could take place if the company is able to maintain profitable underwriting performance in a steady manner amid the current business environment while maintaining its risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level, as measured by BCAR.

Negative rating actions could take place if the company’s underwriting results weaken to levels that could erode capital to levels that no longer support the net required capital for the risks the company has assumed.

Previous Rating Date: Dec 6, 2019.

Date Range of Financial Data Used: Dec. 31, 2014-Oct. 31, 2020

