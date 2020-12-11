HyperX Announces Joel Embiid Online Fan Event – HXCKED

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today announced that NBA All Star, basketball pro and HyperX gaming ambassador Joel Embiid will spend an evening gaming with fans on the HyperX YouTube channel. The event, called HXCKED, is the second in a series of streaming events that will include various HyperX Heroes and other guests playing popular gaming titles and connecting virtually with fans. Embiid will participate in the series on Friday, Dec. 11, starting at 6 p.m. EST, showing his on-screen FIFA skills while interacting with fans on YouTube chat.

The HXCKED event continues the HyperX tradition of connecting communities through gaming by offering a platform where stars can interact with fans in a relaxed, intimate environment.

“HyperX is thrilled to include Joel Embiid in our HXCKED series,” said Dustin Illingworth, influencer marketing manager, HyperX. “His unrivaled global presence as a professional NBA basketball player, authentic fan interaction on his social channels, and love of gaming make him a great choice to participate in the HyperX fan-friendly and interactive HXCKED programming.”

Fans can tune in to watch HXCKED with Joel Embiid on Friday Dec. 11, at 6 p.m. EST at www.youtube.com/hyperx.

