KBRA Europe Assigns Ratings to Fontwell II Securities 2020 DAC

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three Senior Tranches, two Tranches and two Credit Linked Notes relating to the Fontwell II Securities 2020 DAC transaction, a £1.87bln partially-funded synthetic securitisation of United Kingdom agricultural mortgage loan agreements originated by Agricultural Mortgage Corporation PLC (“AMC”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Lloyds Bank PLC (“Lloyds”).

Fontwell II Securities 2020 DAC will issue three classes of Credit Linked Notes, the Class A Portfolio Credit Linked Notes (“Class A CLNs”), the Class B Portfolio Credit Linked Notes (“Class B CLNs”) and the Class Z Credit Linked Notes (“Class Z CLNs”), together, the (“Credit Linked Notes”), which reference certain tranches of the reference portfolio. KBRA has assigned preliminary ratings to the Class A CLNs and the Class B CLNs and to the related tranches of the reference portfolio, Tranche A and Tranche B. KBRA has also assigned preliminary ratings to three senior tranches of the reference portfolio, Senior Tranches B, Senior Tranche C and Senior Tranche D, which are the subject of a senior financial guarantee between Lloyds as beneficiary and AMC as guarantor.

As of the pool cut-off date of 31st October 2020, the Reference Obligations consisted of 6,833 agricultural mortgage loans and loan participations extended to 4,062 obligors in the United Kingdom (“UK”) by AMC. The outstanding balance of the obligation is £1,866 million. The Reference Obligations are secured by agricultural property and land and they have a weighted average unindexed LTV of 41.4%. The mortgage loan agreements have original terms up to 35 years, a weighted average remaining term of 19.4 years and have been seasoned for on average 6.2 years. The Reference Obligations were all underwritten based on AMC’s credit guidelines and originated through the AMC platform.

