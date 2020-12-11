AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for EMC Reinsurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of Employers Mutual Casualty Company and Subsidiary

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” of EMC Reinsurance Company (EMC Re).

Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a+” of Employers Mutual Casualty Company (EMCC) and its five property/casualty (P/C) subsidiaries (collectively referred to as EMC Insurance Companies), which operate under an intercompany pooling agreement led by EMCC. Furthermore, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” of EMC National Life Company (EMCNL). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All of the EMC entities are domiciled in Des Moines, IA, except for Dakota Fire Insurance Company, which is domiciled in Bismarck, ND. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies.)

The ratings of EMC Re reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). The ratings also consider the support the company receives from EMCC. The negative outlooks represent AM Best’s concerns with recent underwriting performance, particularly in the face of numerous significant catastrophe events in recent years. EMC Re is instituting mechanisms, including rate increases, to address and improve underwriting profitability.

The ratings of EMC Insurance Companies reflects the group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate ERM. The group maintains a competitive position in the commercial lines space. Operating results have been challenging in recent years, particularly in 2020 due to numerous significant catastrophe events, but the balance sheet strength has remained at the strongest level, as assessed by AM Best. Streamlining of product offerings also should lead to consistency in operating results.

The ratings of EMCNL reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate ERM. The ratings of EMCNL also reflect its strategic importance to its parent, EMCC, its diversified product profile of life, annuity and workplace products, strong risk-adjusted capitalization with explicit capital support from the parent, and positive but declining earnings in recent years.

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a+” have been affirmed, with stable outlooks for EMCC and its following P/C subsidiaries. These companies are all part of an intercompany pooling agreement, whereby all premiums, losses and expenses are shared proportionally based on their stated pooling participation:

Dakota Fire Insurance Company

EMC Property & Casualty Company

EMCASCO Insurance Company

Illinois EMCASCO Insurance Company

Union Insurance Company of Providence

