KBRA Assigns Ratings to Banesco USA

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings of BBB, a subordinated debt rating of BBB-, and short-term debt and deposit ratings of K3 for Coral Gables, Florida based Banesco USA (“the bank”). The Outlook for all long-term ratings is Stable.

The ratings are primarily supported by a relatively diverse revenue mix for the rating category with noninterest income consistently producing close to 20% of operating revenue. Banesco generates fee income through several sources including wire transfer fees, deposit service charges, and other loan fees, which are viewed as fairly reliable. Banesco’s below-average profitability has been mainly driven by elevated operating expenses, primarily within personnel costs. However, this is related, in part, to the bank’s large investments in BSA and AML, which are viewed as necessary given the international exposure. Going forward, Banesco plans to focus on efficiency enhancements throughout its operations. Additionally, earnings have been pressured, in part, by a modestly higher cost deposit base (0.61% as of 3Q20), which is partially offset by above average loan yields (4.8% as of 3Q20) – resulting in a near peer-average NIM. Additionally, the bank’s relatively elevated usage of non-core funding is viewed as a constraint to ratings. KBRA favorably views Banesco’s reserve coverage at 2% of loans and 2x NPLs in light of relatively high hospitality exposure (10% of loans), though capital ratios are slightly below peers. However, KBRA expects a gradual build in core capital over the medium-term supported by earnings growth and conservative capital management.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

KBRA continues to monitor the potential direct and indirect effects of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the banking and other sectors. Please refer to our publication U.S. Bank 3Q 2020 Ratings Compendium for our latest thoughts.

The ratings are based on KBRA’s Bank and Bank Holding Company Global Rating Methodology published on October 16, 2019.

