GEICO’s Associate-Led Effort Drives Over $30,000 in Community Donations in Lakeland Area

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of an associate-led effort, GEICO is donating more than $350,000 to charities across the country. From coast-to-coast, GEICO associates nominated non-profit organizations and projects for making a positive impact on their communities. More than 100 organizations were awarded donations.

“Our associates told us what was important to them, and we listened,” said GEICO Chief Human Resource Officer Rick Hoagland. “I’ve been touched by the passion GEICO associates show for helping their communities. We are happy to support the wonderful work these organizations are doing.”

In Florida, GEICO granted more than $30,000 in total to the following organizations, among others:

LoBo Ranch

KidsPACK

Meals on Wheels of Polk County

Magnolia Montessori Academy

Central Florida Center for Speech and Hearing

The Heroes Journey

SPCA Tampa Bay

Community connection and service have long been important to the GEICO family – a family that is growing.

GEICO is hiring for Sales, Customer Service, and the Management Development Programs in Lakeland, as well as many bilingual positions in those same departments. The company is committed to hiring 2,000 positions throughout the country over the next six months.

“We invite you to consider joining our GEICO family,” Hoagland said. “Our associates have helped make us the growing, stable and customer-focused company we are today.”

GEICO--one of Comparably’s 2019 “Top 50 Large Companies for Perks & Benefits” and Indeed.com’s “10 Highest-Rated Workplaces for Compensation and Benefits”--offers full-time associates its Total Rewards Program, with a wide range of benefits, including health, dental and vision coverage, paid vacation and holidays, parental leave, continuing education and tuition reimbursement. GEICO is a promote-from-within company that offers career growth, a supportive environment and community engagement opportunities.

GEICO, a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies, was founded more than 80 years ago and has steadily risen to become the nation’s second-largest auto insurer. Applications are currently being accepted online; potential candidates can apply by visiting the GEICO Careers homepage at geico.jobs.

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. A member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies, GEICO employs more than 43,000 associates countrywide. GEICO constantly strives to make lives better by protecting people against unexpected events while saving them money and providing an outstanding customer experience. Along with personal auto insurance, commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft, term life, and more coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Visit geico.com for a quote or to learn more.