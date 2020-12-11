Dolly Parton and Edge Beauty to create beautiful notes with new fragrance partnership.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dolly Parton and beauty industry supergroup Edge Beauty, Inc. have inked a long-term license agreement for the creation, development and distribution of the iconic entertainment superstar’s signature fragrance, in a deal brokered by IMG.

The fragrances will be inspired by Dolly’s own signature scent, with the first collection set to launch in Spring 2021.

“Fragrance has always played a major role in my life – I wear my own combination of scents every day,” said Dolly Parton. “I am so excited to share this dream with my fans. Developing my own brand and scent with Edge Beauty has been an amazing experience, and I am looking forward to becoming a big part of the fragrance community.”

“We are thrilled to share a new facet of Dolly’s personality with her millions of fans and admirers. She strikes a universal chord that resonates globally in the hearts of people across all age groups and many cultures,” noted Steve Mormoris, CEO of Edge Beauty, Inc. “The Dolly Parton franchise will be a powerhouse pillar for Edge Beauty and we are delighted to build Dolly’s brand.”

Gary Krakower, Vice President of Licensing at IMG – Dolly’s exclusive global licensing representative – added: “Dolly has always been passionate about fragrances and creating her own signature scent, so it was top of our list and we are confident we have found the perfect partner in Edge Beauty. Unsurprisingly, since we started working with Dolly to create her first branded lifestyle products, the response from both fans and the industry has been huge, so watch this space as there’s a lot more to come!”

Additional details of the new fragrance line will be revealed soon.

ABOUT EDGE BEAUTY

Edge Beauty, Inc. is the world’s first multi-brand omnichannel platform for bespoke beauty brands. Edge Beauty launches its brands on ScentBeauty.com as a portal for education, discovery and product trial. ScentBeauty.com redefines consumers understanding of fragrance, home, cosmetics and skincare for consumers worldwide with curated editorial, discovery shopping and concierge service.

EDGE BEAUTY’s portfolio currently includes CHER, Scent-Organix, The PHLUID Project and now DOLLY PARTON. EDGE BEAUTY will continue to launch new innovative brands to the market that showcase its belief in sustainability, giving back to charity, inclusivity and diversity.

ABOUT DOLLY PARTON

Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered female country singer-songwriter of all time. Achieving 25 RIAA-certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards, she has had 26 songs reach #1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist. Recently, Parton reached #1 on the Billboard Christian Airplay Chart for the first time for her duet with Grammy award-winning Zach Williams of “There Was Jesus.” Parton is the first artist to have topped the Billboard’s Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Hot Country Songs, Christian Airplay, Country Airplay and Dance/Mix Show Airplay radio charts. Parton recently became the first country artist honored as Grammy MusiCares Person of the Year given out by NARAS. She has 44 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 110 career-charted singles over the past 40 years. In 2014 the RIAA recognized her impact on recorded music with a plaque commemorating more than 100 million units sold worldwide. Her 2016 #1 album, “Pure & Simple,” which topped the Billboard Top Country Albums and Americana/Folk Albums charts and debuted at No. 1 in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Australia, added to that massive tally. She has garnered ten Grammy Awards and 49 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award and a 2020 win with for KING & COUNTRY for their collaboration on "God Only Knows"; 10 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year; five Academy of Country Music Awards, also including a nod for Entertainer of the Year; four People’s Choice Awards; and three American Music Awards. In 1999, Parton was inducted as a member of the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame. Parton has donated over 143 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library. Her children's book, Coat of Many Colors, was dedicated to the Library of Congress to honor the Imagination Library's 100 millionth book donation. From her “Coat of Many Colors” while working “9 to 5,” no dream is too big and no mountain too high for the country girl who turned the world into her stage.

ABOUT IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world’s greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global entertainment, sports and content company.