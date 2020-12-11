Carvana Continues Arkansas Growth, Bringing Pine Bluff The New Way to Buy a Car®

PINE BLUFF, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, now offers as-soon-as next-day vehicle delivery in Pine Bluff. In as little as 5 minutes, from the comfort of home or on the go via mobile device, customers can shop more than 20,000 vehicles on Carvana.com, finance, purchase, sell or trade their current vehicle to Carvana and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery.

Carvana customers shop online at Carvana.com, so they can skip the dealership, saving them valuable time and money with The New Way to Buy a Car®. All Carvana vehicles come with a 7-day return policy, giving customers the peace of mind and time to ensure the vehicle fits their life. Whether you prefer a quieter cabin on your daily commute or seeing if the car seats fit properly, it’s an upgrade to the traditional test drive. And all 20,000+ vehicles in Carvana’s national inventory are photographed in 360 degrees, so customers get a high-definition virtual tour.

Carvana vehicles are Carvana Certified, having passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car’s vehicle description page. Carvana also never charges hidden, bogus fees like “documentation fees,” which can often be added to the price of a vehicle at the last minute.

Customers looking to trade in their vehicle, or sell a vehicle, can also skip the dealership by simply entering their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com, answer a few questions and Carvana can pick up the vehicle and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.

“Today marks our third launch in Arkansas just this week,” said Ernie Garcia, founder, and CEO of Carvana. “As we expand throughout the state, we’re confident Pine Bluff area residents will appreciate the ease, convenience and transparency we offer.”

Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 266 markets across the U.S.

