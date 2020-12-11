EA and Hazelight Announce It Takes Two Coming to Consoles and PC on March 26, 2021

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Hazelight Studios officially unveiled It Takes Two, a genre-bending platform adventure game created as a purely co-op experience, will be available March 26, 2021 on consoles and PC. Developed by the industry leaders in cooperative play, It Takes Two is the next title from Hazelight, the BAFTA award-winning studio behind A Way Out. Featuring uniquely varied gameplay and engaging storytelling intertwined in a fantastical journey, the game follows the clashing couple Cody and May as they learn how to overcome their differences and work together as one. It Takes Two whisks players on a wild and wondrous ride where only one thing is for certain – we’re better together.

“At Hazelight, we’re always looking to push the boundaries of what’s expected in games, and It Takes Two is going to make your head spin!” said Josef Fares, Founder and Game Director at Hazelight Studios. “We’ve taken all our learnings from our previous games and kicked it up a notch, linking the narrative and gameplay mechanics for a genre-bending experience. Players will journey through crazy challenges in a fantastical world unlike anything they’ve ever seen. It’s going to be completely different from what people have come to expect from a co-op game!”

“We’re incredibly excited to be working with Hazelight for their second EA Originals release,” said Steve Pointon, SVP 3rd Party Content & Development at Electronic Arts. “Hazelight has a very unique method of storytelling that weaves gameplay and narrative together, leading to a deeply immersive and exciting experience. We can’t wait for everyone to experience first-hand the innovation, talent and craftsmanship that went into creating this game.”

Embark on an all-new, crazy journey in It Takes Two, a thrilling platform adventure game built strictly for co-op. Step into the shoes of Cody and May, two humans turned into dolls by a magic spell, who, trapped in a fantastical world where unpredictability hides around every corner, are reluctantly challenged with saving their fractured relationship. In It Takes Two, players work together across a huge variety of gleefully disruptive gameplay challenges such as piloting a pair of underpants or DJing a buzzing night club. With connected character abilities in every new level, an abundance of unexpected obstacles and hilariously heartfelt moments, players will work their way through a uniquely metaphorical gameplay experience.

To enjoy playing the game in co-op, invite a friend to join for free with Friend’s Pass*, tackling ever-changing challenges that can only be solved together. There’s a new ridiculous challenge to overcome around every corner, from rampaging vacuum cleaners to suave love gurus, gangster squirrels to magical snow globes -- there’s never a dull moment. Whether it’s in local or online co-op**, there’s an abundance of opportunities to team up and become an unstoppable duo.

It Takes Two is available now for pre-order and launches in retail and digital storefronts on March 26, 2021 for PlayStation®4, Xbox One and PC via Origin™ and Steam for $39.99. All players who purchase It Takes Two on either PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will be able to upgrade to its next-gen counterpart for free*** on the same date.

For more information and to stay up to date on It Takes Two, visit https://www.ea.com/games/it-takes-two

About Hazelight

Hazelight is an award-winning independent game development studio based in Stockholm, Sweden. Founded in 2014 by Josef Fares, film director and creator of the award-winning game Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Hazelight continues to push gaming into new uncharted waters with their unique way of weaving story and gameplay together. In 2018, Hazelight released the BAFTA award-winning A Way Out, the first ever co-op only third person action-adventure, as part of the EA Originals label.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2020, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and Plants vs. Zombies™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

The Sims, EA SPORTS, Battlefield, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL and FIFA are the property of their respective owners and used with permission. PlayStation is a registered trademark of Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.

*Friend’s Pass requires Internet Connection, EA Account and installation of the Friend’s Pass (Free Trial or Demo on Xbox/PlayStation) and one online Friend who owns the game on the same platform and/or next gen platform.

**Online co-op requires Internet Connection, EA Account and one online friend with It Takes Two on the same platform and/or next gen platform, or Friend Pass.

***Upgrade will be automatically entitled by Sony and Microsoft.

